3G to Host Fireside Chat Webinar alongside TIA, Parade, Greenscreens and Armstrong & Associates

Transportation experts set to discuss the importance of supply chain resilience through tech



SHELTON, Conn., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3G, a leading multi-mode TMS for mid to large 3PLs, forwarders, brokers, and shippers, is an advisor on an upcoming fireside chat webinar with the Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) titled Building Supply Chain Resilience: The Right Balance of Human and Tech in Transportation. 3G will join top capacity management company, Parade , 3PL market research leader, Armstrong & Associates , and dynamic pricing infrastructure provider, Greenscreens . Registration is open now.

The upcoming webinar will feature 3G’s Stephanie Richelieu Stagger, Parade’s Lindsay Watt, Greenscreens’ Dawn Salvucci-Favier, and Armstrong & Associates’ Evan Armstrong, for a conversation about how to protect the personal element of transportation management while adopting digital technology to future-proof operations.

“We want to focus on how to overcome dissent amongst brokers who are resisting the digital transformation in the transportation management industry,” said Stephanie Richelieu Stagger, Chief Customer Officer, 3G. “Tech-forward thinking is critical for both surviving and thriving in this industry. Some brokers resist technology for fear of losing sight of the personal touch. However, there is a way to strike a balance and digitalize operations while still allowing the human capital to focus on growing customer relationships.”

The panel will further discuss the primary reasons brokers resist digital transformation and how to overcome dissent to create a clear path towards adopting digital technologies. Additional topics include ways incorporating new technologies, such as next-gen robotics and hyper-automation, can optimize processes to overcome disruptions while scaling your business and responding to customers faster.

“Modern-day disruptions require modern-day solutions,” continued Richelieu Stagger. “Our supply chains were built in the 1990s and early 2000s, but those operations just don’t cut it anymore. To continue evolving as a business, brokers must evolve their tech stack.”

Transportation management has traditionally been all about managing relationships. The perceived nature of the industry makes digital transformation seem damaging to the personal relationships that brokers have spent years growing, but new external factors like shipping, capacity, and cost uncertainties make intelligence and automation necessary.

About 3G

3G moves goods better. As a trusted leader in transportation and shipping software, 3G removes the obstacles that stand between our customers and their success. Our fully integrated solutions include 3GTMS, our multi-modal transportation system, and Pacejet, our advanced multi-carrier shipping software. By streamlining the movement of goods, 3G helps logistics companies, brokers, and manufacturers across industries ship more products and reach more people, with nothing in their way. To learn why 3G is recognized as a Top Software and Technology Provider, and a Top Supply Chain Projects award winner, visit www.3Gtms.com