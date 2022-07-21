Oasis.app Reveals Generous Referral Program That Pays Out in DAI

London, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oasis.app, the decentralized finance platform for multiplying one’s profit exposure, has revealed its “Refer & Earn” Referral program for users to earn DAI whenever they invite a friend to Oasis.app and utilize the platform’s premium features.





With Oasis.app Refer & Earn, users can invite as many friends as they’d like. In return for those users signing up and taking advantage of the Oasis.app features, the initial referrer will earn a 5% share of all fees generated by their friend's use of premium features, paid out in DAI. This benefit isn’t timed, either, lasting as long as said friend continues to use the app.





Not only this, but referred users can claim back 5% of the fees they pay to Oasis.app, essentially earning a 5% forever-discount for joining the platform through their friend's recommendation.

For example, if I refer a friend who spends 100 in Oasis.app fees, I’ll receive 5 and he also receives 5, forever.

The referral process is simple. Users must head to the Oasis.app referral page and connect their wallet. From there, a user can generate a referral link and send it to a friend. The friend then connects their wallet and opts into the referral program. That’s it! From then onward, both parties will earn the aforementioned benefits.

“We’re beyond pleased to announce the launch of our referral program,” said Oasis.app CEO Chris Bradbury. “Not only will a referral program increase exposure to the Oasis.app platform and its many offerings, but it rewards users for getting their friends involved while providing a discount to those who take their friend’s word. It’s a win-win scenario for everyone!”

###

About Oasis.app

Oasis.app is a platform for decentralized finance. This platform can be used to borrow Dai against your favorite cryptocurrencies or increase your exposure against them — all in one place. The Oasis.app mission is to provide the most secure, trusted entry point to deploy your capital in DeFi. The team is made of passionate thinkers and builders driven to create a better user experience for all while being able to maximize returns. For more information visit https://oasis.app.

