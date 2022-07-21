New York, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Neonatal Care Devices Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293645/?utm_source=GNW





Wireless capabilities and portability are the new features in neonatal care devices and are giving a new direction to classic neonatal care devices. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a shortage of healthcare resources, including that of healthcare staff. NICUs are also facing severe staff shortages. Thus, neonatal care products supporting automation and enhancing the workflow, such as AI-based predictive monitoring and workflow automation technologies, will be attractive for organizations in the near term. The global neonatal care devices market is segmented into thermoregulation devices, jaundice management devices, neonatal monitoring units, and respiratory assistance devices. Neonatal thermoregulation devices and ventilators are high-value segments. They generated the highest revenue among all neonatal care devices. Thermoregulation devices, including incubators and warmers, are updated to provide family-centric features and reduce neonatal stress. The adoption of thermoregulation devices is growing owing to innovations in incubators and warmers focusing on family-centric and developmental care. Jaundice management is the smallest segment. Phototherapy units used in jaundice management are highly commoditized. They are available through multiple local participants in South Asian countries. Additionally, various portable devices (e.g., phototherapy blankets) are supporting the growth of phototherapy units.North America is the largest market for neonatal care devices and will continue to be in the lead. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market owing to the emergence of local participants providing affordable solutions. The Rest of the World market is also estimated to be lucrative due to the increasing adoption of neonatal care devices in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Affordability is low in South Asia and Africa, making access to neonatal care devices difficult. Various start-ups that have emerged in the last few years provide low-cost solutions in these regions. Moreover, various initiatives undertaken by public and private organizations are increasing neonatal care device adoption in low- and middle-income economies.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293645/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________