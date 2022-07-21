New York, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Logistics Automation Market, By Component, By Function, By Vertical, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293080/?utm_source=GNW



The global logistics automation market is expected to witness a growth of steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The adoption of industry 4.0 technologies and the growing popularity of the e-commerce industry are driving the growth of the global logistics automation market. Also, the improved efficiency and workforce safety and advancements in robotics technology are expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the market players in the forecast period.



The global logistics automation market is segmented into component, function, vertical, region, and company.Based on regional analysis, the European region is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027, due to the ongoing industrial revolution.



The logistics automation market’s growth is driven by high-end expenditures made by key companies to upgrade current technology such as automation, machine learning, and the internet of things to maximize performance. Also, the expansion of the manufacturing sector and the growing popularity of the e-commerce industry are further expected to fuel the market growth.



The major players operating in the global logistics automation market are 6 River Systems, LLC, BEUMER Group, E&K Automation Limited, ABB Ltd., Dematic Global, Falcon Autotech Private Limited, SBS Toshiba Logistics, TGW Logistics Group, Zebra Technologies, Honeywell Intelligrated, among others.



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global logistics automation market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global logistics automation market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast global logistics automation market based on component, function, vertical, region, and company.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global logistics automation market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global logistics automation market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global logistics automation.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global logistics automation.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global logistics automation market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global logistics automation market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



• Logistics automation companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to logistics automation

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



• Global Logistics Automation Market, By Component:

o Software

o Hardware-Integrated Systems

o Services

• Global Logistics Automation Market, By Function:

o Warehouse and Storage Management

o Transportation Management

• Global Logistics Automation Market, By Vertical:

o Manufacturing

o Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

o Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)

o Retail and eCommerce

o 3PL

o Aerospace and Defense

o Oil, Gas, and Energy

o Chemicals

o Others

• Global Logistics Automation Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

United Kingdom

Netherlands

Spain

Germany

France

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Malaysia

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Egypt

Nigeria

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



