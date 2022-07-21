New York, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metering Pump Market, By Type, By Application, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293081/?utm_source=GNW



The global metering pump market is expected to witness steady growth over the next five years, 2023-2027.Factors such as the continuous release of wastewater from the manufacturing plants in the water bodies without proper treatment and stringent government policies regarding clean water are primarily driving the demand for the global metering pump market.



The rapid growth of the industrial and manufacturing sector around the globe and the surge in awareness about the negative effects of consumption of unhealthy water is expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years. Also, the rise in the number of desalination plants worldwide and increased demand sustainable water treatment procedures are expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the market players over the next five years.



The global metering pump market is segmented into type, application, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on regional analysis, Asia-Pacific dominates the market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the next five years.



The region’s metering pump market is primarily driven by the large population base in emerging economies like India and China, which fuels the demand for wastewater treatment facilities to provide clean water. Also, the rise in efforts by the government to expand the energy sector, including the growth of chemical, petroleum, and gas industries, are expected to influence the market demand in the coming years.

The major players operating in the global metering pump market are Seepax Gmbh, SPX Flow Technology, Lewa GmbH, Milton Roy Company, IDEX Corporation, Seko S.P.A., Swelore Engineering Private Limited, Mcfarland-Tritan LLC, Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group, Dover Corporation, and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze historical growth in market size of global metering pump market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global metering pump market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast global metering pump market based on type, application, region, and company.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global metering pump market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global metering pump market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global metering pump.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global metering pump market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global metering pump market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global metering pump market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Metering pump manufacturing companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to metering pump

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global metering pump market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Metering Pump Market, By Type:

o Diaphragm

o Piston

o Peristaltic

• Global Metering Pump Market, By Application:

o Water & Wastewater Treatment

o Oil & Gas

o Chemicals & Petrochemicals

o Pharmaceuticals

o Food & Beverages

o Others

• Global Metering Pump Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Iraq

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global metering pump market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

