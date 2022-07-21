Bijie Tourism Enters "Double 5A" Era

Guiyang, Guizhou, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the evening of July 15, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism issued an announcement that the Zhijin Cave Scenic Area in Bijie City, Guizhou Province was officially upgraded to a national AAAAA tourist attraction. This marks that Bijie tourism has entered into the "Double 5A" era, makes Bijie the second city in Guizhou Province with two national AAAAA tourist attractions. of "Zhijin Cave" and "Hundred Mile Azalea" are two national AAAAA level tourist attractions, and giving the core tourism IP of "Cave Heaven and Blessed Land - Flower Sea of Bijie" a real name.



Located in Guanzhai Township, Zhijin County, with a complete karst system of multiple levels, systems, categories and forms, the landscape and spatial shape of Zhijin Cave has the characteristics of "big", "unique" and "complete", which is the cave with the largest distribution density of cave halls, the highest distribution density of stalactites, the richest types and the most rare forms in the world. With good natural ecological environment, heavy historical and cultural deposits, and rich tourism resources, the scenic area has won the "Top 40 Chinese Tourist Attractions", "UNESCO World Geopark", the first place in the list of "China's Most Beautiful Tourist Caves" and other awards, and is an important part of the special tourism products of "Colorful Guizhou Mountain Tourism Destination".

According to information that Zhijin Cave Scenic Area has carried out AAAAA declaration work with the guidance of provincial and municipal cultural and tourism departments since 2018, for which it has upgraded many projects such as visitor service center, sightseeing driveway, sewage treatment plant, intelligent tourism project, signage and marking system, tourism toilet, cave front landscape construction, cave lighting renovation, scenic spot tour trail upgrading, etc., which finally made it a success after four years.

The relevant officials of Bijie City Culture, Radio, Film and Tourism Bureau said that in the next step, the cultural tourism system of Bijie City will seize the important opportunity of creating a AAAAA tourist attraction in Zhijin Cave, further optimizing the city's tourism environment, perfecting the tourism infrastructure, improving the level of tourism services, making good use of the "Double 5A" brand, expanding the influence of the "Cave Heaven and Blessed Land - Flower Sea of Bijie" brand, and building Bijie City into an internationally renowned and domestic first-class mountain recreation resort, to boost the quality development of the city's economy and society with the high-quality development of tourism.

On the day of the press conference, a series of preferential incentives for summer cultural tourism and four fine tourism routes represented by the "Double 5A" scenic spots of Zhijin Cave and Hundred Mile Azalea were also released.

