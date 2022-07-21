New York, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ozone Generator Market, By Technology, By Application, By End-Use, By Type, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293082/?utm_source=GNW



The global ozone generator market is expected to witness a growth of steady CAGR over the next five years, 2023-2027.The growth of the market is attributed to factors including increased demand from municipal water treatment plants for water and wastewater treatment to fulfill the water demand due to water scarcity worldwide.



Also, the strict regulations imposed by environmental organizations to restrict the limit of byproducts from the disinfection process are expected to influence the market demand in the coming years.

The global ozone generator market is segmented into technology, application, end-use, type, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on regional analysis, North America is expected to dominate the global ozone generator market for the forecast period, 2023-2027.



Ozone generator sales in the area are influenced by the growing population and the rise in the number of manufacturing industries in the region.

The market for ozone generators in the region is also being stimulated by government regulations about water and wastewater treatment procedures and the rise in awareness about the use of ozone generators over chlorine water treatment procedures.

Some of the key players operating in the global ozone generator market are Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Suez Utilities Company, Ozone Tech Systems, Primozone Production AB, Ebara Corporation, Lenntech, ESCO International, Pinnacle Ozone Solutions, LLC, and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze historical growth in market size of global ozone generator market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global ozone generator market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast global ozone generator market based on technology, application, end-use, type, region, and company.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global ozone generator market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global ozone generator market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global ozone generator market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global ozone generator market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global ozone generator market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global ozone generator market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Ozone generator manufacturing companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to ozone generator

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global ozone generator market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Ozone Generator Market, By Technology:

o Ultraviolet

o Cold Plasma

o Corona Discharge

o Electrolytic

• Global Ozone Generator Market, By Application:

o Water Treatment

o Air Purification

o Laboratory & Medical Equipment

o Others

• Global Ozone Generator Market, By End-Use:

o Industrial

o Residential

o Municipal

o Commercial

• Global Ozone Generator Market, By Type:

o Large Ozone Generator (>5kg/h)

o Middle Ozone Generator (100 gm/h- 5 kg/h)

o Small Ozone Generator (<100 gm/h)

• Global Ozone Generator Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Iraq

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global ozone generator market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

