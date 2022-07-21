Educators Name Best Products and Services that Meet the Evolving Needs of STEM Teaching and Learning

BEAVERTON, Ore., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As educators face a new generation of technology needs for teaching and learning STEM, science, and coding, companies are rising to the challenge by deeply understanding educators’ evolving needs. The 2022 Best of STEM Award provides EdTech companies with a fresh twist—an awards program judged by STEM educators for STEM educators: “The Educators Pick Best of STEM Awards.”



“Three years ago, we created the awards program EdTech was missing—Educators Pick Best of STEM,” said Daylene Long, CEO, and Founder of Catapult X . “The needs of educators are rapidly transforming as new teachers enter the field, administrators address learning loss, and educators search for modern solutions to engage students born as digital natives. This program is truly about creating connections between EdTech and the teachers they serve.”

“Our educator judging team this year was particularly strong,” said Lead Judge Annie Galvin Teich. “With a larger team, we were able to match science and STEM technology to specific science and STEM expertise, such as high school physics and emerging technologies. These experienced STEM educators offered unique insights and feedback to the award entries.”

The 2022 Educators Pick Best of STEM awards go to:

Accelerate Learning

STEMscopes Suite

Best Innovation for STEM

Hybrid Learning Superhero

STEMscopes Math

Bridging the Gap: Math Intervention Resources

BrainCo

Neuromaker STEM Platform

Trailblazer: Biotechnology Innovator

Carolina Biological

Integrating Science and Engineering Practices With Kristen Dotti Webinar Series

Bridging the Gap: Webinar Series Exemplar

Codelicious

Codelicious

Best Project-Based Learning Materials

CTE Champions: Coding & Computer Science

EIE, Museum of Science, Boston

EIE, Museum of Science, Boston

Trailblazer: Inspiring Computational Thinking

FEV Tutor

FEV Tutor

Bridging the Gap: Tutoring Programs for STEM

Flinn Scientific

PAVO

Best of STEM: Chemistry

JASON Learning

Design Thinking Challenges

Social Impact Award: Developing Citizen Scientists

JASON Learning

Early Childhood STEM Program

Trailblazer: Early Learning (Pre-K–6)

Learning Undefeated

Drop Anywhere Labs

Social Impact Award: Promoting Diversity & Equity Inclusion

Maplewoodshop

The Maplewoodshop Woodworking Program

Bridging the Gap: Summer Programs

PASCO Scientific

Sense & Control Kits

Best of STEM for Engineering

Meter Stick Torque Set

Best of STEM for Physics

Pivot Interactives

Pivot Interactives

Best of STEM for Phenomena-Based Teaching and Learning

Best of STEM: Video-Based Learning

Best Resources for Analyzing and Interpreting Data

Robo Wunderkind

Robo Wunderkind

Trailblazer: Early Learning (Pre-K–6)

Sphero, Inc.

Sphero BOLT Cybersecurity Labs

CTE Champions: Cybersecurity

Varsity Tutors

Varsity Tutors

Bridging the Gap: Tutoring Programs for STEM