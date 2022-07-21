Educators Name Best Products and Services that Meet the Evolving Needs of STEM Teaching and Learning

Educators from the US and Europe Honor 23 STEM Solutions with the Prestigious Educators Pick Best of STEM™ Award

| Source: catapult x catapult x

Beaverton, Oregon, UNITED STATES

BEAVERTON, Ore., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As educators face a new generation of technology needs for teaching and learning STEM, science, and coding, companies are rising to the challenge by deeply understanding educators’ evolving needs. The 2022 Best of STEM Award provides EdTech companies with a fresh twist—an awards program judged by STEM educators for STEM educators: “The Educators Pick Best of STEM Awards.”

“Three years ago, we created the awards program EdTech was missing—Educators Pick Best of STEM,” said Daylene Long, CEO, and Founder of Catapult X. “The needs of educators are rapidly transforming as new teachers enter the field, administrators address learning loss, and educators search for modern solutions to engage students born as digital natives. This program is truly about creating connections between EdTech and the teachers they serve.”

“Our educator judging team this year was particularly strong,” said Lead Judge Annie Galvin Teich. “With a larger team, we were able to match science and STEM technology to specific science and STEM expertise, such as high school physics and emerging technologies. These experienced STEM educators offered unique insights and feedback to the award entries.”

The 2022 Educators Pick Best of STEM awards go to:

Accelerate Learning
STEMscopes Suite        
Best Innovation for STEM
Hybrid Learning Superhero

STEMscopes Math
Bridging the Gap: Math Intervention Resources

BrainCo
Neuromaker STEM Platform
Trailblazer: Biotechnology Innovator

Carolina Biological
Integrating Science and Engineering Practices With Kristen Dotti Webinar Series
Bridging the Gap: Webinar Series Exemplar

Codelicious
Codelicious
Best Project-Based Learning Materials
CTE Champions: Coding & Computer Science

EIE, Museum of Science, Boston
EIE, Museum of Science, Boston
Trailblazer: Inspiring Computational Thinking

FEV Tutor
FEV Tutor
Bridging the Gap: Tutoring Programs for STEM

Flinn Scientific
PAVO
Best of STEM: Chemistry

JASON Learning
Design Thinking Challenges
Social Impact Award: Developing Citizen Scientists

JASON Learning
Early Childhood STEM Program
Trailblazer: Early Learning (Pre-K–6)

Learning Undefeated
Drop Anywhere Labs
Social Impact Award: Promoting Diversity & Equity Inclusion

Maplewoodshop
The Maplewoodshop Woodworking Program
Bridging the Gap: Summer Programs

PASCO Scientific
Sense & Control Kits
Best of STEM for Engineering

Meter Stick Torque Set
Best of STEM for Physics

Pivot Interactives
Pivot Interactives
Best of STEM for Phenomena-Based Teaching and Learning
Best of STEM: Video-Based Learning
Best Resources for Analyzing and Interpreting Data

Robo Wunderkind
Robo Wunderkind
Trailblazer: Early Learning (Pre-K–6)

Sphero, Inc.
Sphero BOLT Cybersecurity Labs
CTE Champions: Cybersecurity

Varsity Tutors
Varsity Tutors
Bridging the Gap: Tutoring Programs for STEM

About Educators Pick Best of STEM
Educators Pick Best of STEM is an award program published by Catapult X in collaboration with the Teich Group, the National Science Teaching Association, and MCH Strategic Data. Winners are chosen solely at the discretion of science and STEM educators.
https://bestofstemawards.com

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                EdTech
                            
                            
                                STEM education
                            
                            
                                Best of STEM
                            
                            
                                teachers
                            
                            
                                curricular materials
                            
                            
                                K12 education
                            
                            
                                Catapult X
                            
                            
                                NGSS
                            
                            
                                science practices
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data