Educators Name Best Products and Services that Meet the Evolving Needs of STEM Teaching and Learning

BEAVERTON, Ore., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As educators face a new generation of technology needs for teaching and learning STEM, science, and coding, companies are rising to the challenge by deeply understanding educators’ evolving needs. The 2022 Best of STEM Award provides EdTech companies with a fresh twist—an awards program judged by STEM educators for STEM educators: “The Educators Pick Best of STEM Awards.”
“Three years ago, we created the awards program EdTech was missing—Educators Pick Best of STEM,” said Daylene Long, CEO, and Founder of Catapult X. “The needs of educators are rapidly transforming as new teachers enter the field, administrators address learning loss, and educators search for modern solutions to engage students born as digital natives. This program is truly about creating connections between EdTech and the teachers they serve.”
“Our educator judging team this year was particularly strong,” said Lead Judge Annie Galvin Teich. “With a larger team, we were able to match science and STEM technology to specific science and STEM expertise, such as high school physics and emerging technologies. These experienced STEM educators offered unique insights and feedback to the award entries.”
The 2022 Educators Pick Best of STEM awards go to:
Accelerate Learning
STEMscopes Suite
Best Innovation for STEM
Hybrid Learning Superhero
STEMscopes Math
Bridging the Gap: Math Intervention Resources
BrainCo
Neuromaker STEM Platform
Trailblazer: Biotechnology Innovator
Carolina Biological
Integrating Science and Engineering Practices With Kristen Dotti Webinar Series
Bridging the Gap: Webinar Series Exemplar
Codelicious
Codelicious
Best Project-Based Learning Materials
CTE Champions: Coding & Computer Science
EIE, Museum of Science, Boston
EIE, Museum of Science, Boston
Trailblazer: Inspiring Computational Thinking
FEV Tutor
FEV Tutor
Bridging the Gap: Tutoring Programs for STEM
Flinn Scientific
PAVO
Best of STEM: Chemistry
JASON Learning
Design Thinking Challenges
Social Impact Award: Developing Citizen Scientists
JASON Learning
Early Childhood STEM Program
Trailblazer: Early Learning (Pre-K–6)
Learning Undefeated
Drop Anywhere Labs
Social Impact Award: Promoting Diversity & Equity Inclusion
Maplewoodshop
The Maplewoodshop Woodworking Program
Bridging the Gap: Summer Programs
PASCO Scientific
Sense & Control Kits
Best of STEM for Engineering
Meter Stick Torque Set
Best of STEM for Physics
Pivot Interactives
Pivot Interactives
Best of STEM for Phenomena-Based Teaching and Learning
Best of STEM: Video-Based Learning
Best Resources for Analyzing and Interpreting Data
Robo Wunderkind
Robo Wunderkind
Trailblazer: Early Learning (Pre-K–6)
Sphero, Inc.
Sphero BOLT Cybersecurity Labs
CTE Champions: Cybersecurity
Varsity Tutors
Varsity Tutors
Bridging the Gap: Tutoring Programs for STEM
About Educators Pick Best of STEM™
Educators Pick Best of STEM is an award program published by Catapult X in collaboration with the Teich Group, the National Science Teaching Association, and MCH Strategic Data. Winners are chosen solely at the discretion of science and STEM educators.
https://bestofstemawards.com