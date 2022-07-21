Fit For Rivals is Releasing Their 'Secret' Single and Upcoming Collaboration With GRLwood

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "secret" is out. Nashville band Fit For Rivals is releasing their new single "Secret" July 22 through Freak Machine Records. Penned by lead vocalist Renee Phoenix and bandmate Thomas Amason, the new single is the latest in a series of releases slated through December 2022. "Fit For Rivals' follow-up single in the coming months will have a surprise feature with GRLwood, who recently broke through platforms such as TikTok and Spotify."

"The song is about knowing too much about what's behind the curtain in the music industry. Kind of like The Wizard of Oz. It's ambiguous enough that you can relate this to other parts of your life though, not just exclusively to my experience. Those are the kind of lyrics that I love to write," says Phoenix.

"Secret"' is the second single released through Freak Machine Records, an independent label run by Phoenix and Amason. The label is fueled by their relentless fan base, positioning the independent darlings alongside the traditional main stage rock bands found on stages across the country. FFR has taken stage at festivals such as Warped Tour, Riot Fest, Welcome To Rock, and more.

"Secret," beginning with a battle banging of the snare and driving electric guitar, reveals the "man behind the curtain" of the music industry. With her signature gravelly growl, Phoenix offers a warning in the chorus: "I know your secret / No I won't keep it." The biting guitar before the chorus wails in warning. Fit For Rivals has all of the bite to back their bark as they call out the music industry's two-faced façade.

Set for world domination, Fit For Rivals announced they will be releasing new music with heavily anticipated collaborations through the end of the year.

Nick Caster & Dani Felt

Nick@nc1agency.com

Dani@nc1agency.com

Related Images











Image 1: Fit For Rivals





Fit For Rivals









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment