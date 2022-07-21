New York, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cigars Market, By Product, By Flavor, By Composition, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293085/?utm_source=GNW



The global cigars market is expected to witness growth at a steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.Factors such as the booming hospitality sector and the rise in the number of luxury hotels and restaurants are primarily driving the demand for the global cigars market.



Developing countries are growing and evolving economically, resulting in an increase in the disposable income of middle-class families. Also, the surge in consumption of tobacco among millennials and the development of online distribution channels for the expansion of the consumer base are expected to propel the global cigars market growth in the coming years.

The global cigars market is segmented into product, flavor, composition, distribution channel, competitive landscape, and regional distribution.Based on product, the market is bifurcated into the mass cigar and premium cigars.



Mass cigars are anticipated to capture the highest market share over the forecast period, 2023-2027.Cigars sold in bulk are manufactured on a machine and largely contain tobacco.



The majority of premium cigars are handcrafted and rare. However, the cost of a quality cigar is higher than a mass-produced cigar; as a result, more and more customers choose mass-produced cigars since they are more reasonably priced.

The major players operating in the global cigar market are Imperial Brands, Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS, Altria Group Inc., Habanos SA, Swisher International Inc., Swedish Match AB, Villiger Sohne AG, Burger Sohne Holding AG (Danneman), Arnold Andre GmbH & Company KG, Holt’s Cigar Company Inc., among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global cigars market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global cigars market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast global cigars market based on product, flavor, composition, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global cigars market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global cigars market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global cigars market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global cigars market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global cigars market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers, suppliers, and across the world.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufactures which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufactures, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the world.

The analyst calculated the market size of global cigars market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Manufacturers, end users and other stakeholders

• Distributers and suppliers of products and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to cigars market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, distributors, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global cigars market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Cigars Market, By Product:

o Mass Cigar

o Premium Cigar

• Global Cigars Market, By Flavor:

o Non-Flavored

o Flavored

• Global Cigars Market, By Composition:

o Wrappers

o Fillers

o Binders

• Global Cigars Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Online

o Offline

• Global Cigars Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global cigars market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293085/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________