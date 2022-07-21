AMSG Supports Veterans through Donation to Armed Services Arts Partnership

DUMFRIES, Va., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Management Strategies Group, Inc. (AMSG) furthered its commitment to the military veteran community with its largest-ever charitable contribution of $40,000 to the Armed Services Arts Partnership (ASAP) to combat isolation and improve veterans' well-being through the arts.



This contribution funds ASAP's initiatives, including ASAP's Combat to Comedy performance at Caroline's on Broadway in New York City on Thursday, September 15 where AMSG is the Stage Sponsor. The night of laughs will feature comedy sets from ASAP military veteran comics and celebrity comedians.

Jim O’Farrell, AMSG’s President & CEO, said the following, “As a Veteran-founded and Veteran-led business, we make it our mission to support our Veterans, service members, military family members, and caregivers. And as a person who believes in serving a higher purpose, I sit on the board of ASAP because it is the healing power of the arts that has contributed to ASAP’s members being able to reacclimate themselves after returning home from duty.

Since 2015, ASAP has consistently provided an outlet and a safe space for more than 2.000 servicemen and women. As a result of participating in ASAP’s programs, members report feeling more resilient, and self-confident. We are honored at AMSG to be able to provide resources to help Veterans on their healing journeys and find connection and purpose. We look forward to connecting, sharing laughs, and fostering community this September in New York City!”

Brian Jenkins, ASAP’s Executive Director, shared, “When Jim told me AMSG would contribute $40,000, I was floored — it's so encouraging to have a partner like AMSG that genuinely cares about improving veterans' well-being. AMSG is here for the impact, not the recognition — and we are deeply grateful to receive their support. This generous gift will have a tremendous impact on hundreds of veterans' lives.”

About AMSG: AMSG is a Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) verified Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned, Small Business with substantial relevant Program/Project Management, Knowledge Management, Acquisition Management, Capability Development, Business Process Improvement, and administrative support experience. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Dumfries, Virginia, with numerous satellite work locations across the country, AMSG directly supports the missions of Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Homeland Security, Defense Health Agency, Department of the Treasury, and Federal Trade Commission program. Our core capabilities are provided by AMSG employees, who have deep subject matter expertise, proven experience, and a desire to bring innovative and unique solutions to complex problems. In supporting federal government agencies, we develop business processes and facilitate mission requirements, helping to guide, organize and develop technology and infrastructure support and enhance business relationships. Learn more at amsgcorp.net.

About the Armed Services Arts Partnership: The Armed Services Arts Partnership (ASAP) is the largest community arts organization serving the military community in the US. ASAP fosters creative communities where veterans and their families thrive through the arts. The nonprofit's free, immersive classes include stand-up comedy, storytelling, improv, creative writing, acting, drawing, and more. Peer-reviewed research demonstrates ASAP participants experience significant, lasting improvements in resilience, belonging, self-esteem, and integration of self. ASAP has served 2,000 veterans in eight years and ASAP alumni have performed for 150,000 audience members. Learn more at asapasap.org.

Advanced Management Strategies Group, Inc. (AMSG)

571.931.0435

amessenger@amsgcorp.net



