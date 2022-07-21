Peter Tadros Named Regional President for Powertrain Solutions for Bosch in North America

Tadros succeeds Sujit Jain, who is retiring after more than 16 years as a regional president for Bosch in North America

Bosch continues to balance growth across propulsion technologies, including electrification, fuel cell and internal combustion engine

Company has invested heavily in electrification business globally and is expanding capacities in North America

Bosch is a leader in hydrogen propulsion systems, building a broad portfolio including fuel cell stack and components, electrolyzer components and SOFC generators

Today, Bosch in North America announces Peter Tadros as the new regional president of its Powertrain Solutions division in North America. As the powertrain mix in the North American market goes through a transition with increasing electrification, Bosch continues to demonstrate its leadership for all things propulsion with a growing electrification and fuel cell business complemented by innovation for the internal combustion engine (ICE). The Powertrain Solutions division at Bosch groups together all of the company’s expertise in the area of powertrain, supporting passenger car, commercial and off-road market segments with a broad portfolio of products and services.

Tadros brings 20 years of experience to new role leading Powertrain Solutions in North America

A seasoned leader with experience with Bosch in Germany and North America, Tadros assumes leadership of the Powertrain Solutions business in North America. He is responsible for manufacturing, engineering, finance and sales in the North American region.

“We are at a transformational time in the region with major shifts happening related to the powertrain,” said Mike Mansuetti, president of Bosch in North America. “Peter has built a diverse background in his more than 20 years at Bosch that empower him to build on our established success in the area of propulsion solutions.”

Previously, Tadros was global president of Port Fuel Injection for Bosch in Stuttgart, Germany and also served as regional business unit leader for Port Fuel and Gasoline Direct Injection in North America. Since joining Bosch in 2001, Tadros has held leadership roles in program management, business development, marketing and executive business unit management in the U.S. and Germany.

Most recently, Tadros has been responsible for building up the company’s powertrain manufacturing capacity in North America. Bosch is ramping up production in North America to support powertrain electrification as part of the company’s investment and growth in the area of electromobility. At the same time, the facility is also experiencing growth in its on-going support of the internal combustion engine. Bosch continues to offer its customers technologically-neutral options for the powertrain with an enduring focus on increasing efficiency and reducing emissions.

Jain retires from Bosch after long career in powertrain leadership

Sujit Jain retires from Bosch after more than 22 years with the company and 16 years in a regional president role. Jain has been a recognized leader in the powertrain industry for many years. He was a founding member of SAE’s North American International Propulsion Conference (NAIPC) in 2005.

“Under Sujit’s leadership we have seen outstanding business development and transformation,” Mansuetti said. “We have seen tremendous growth in the areas of battery and fuel cell electrification, as well as in the internal combustion engine business for Bosch. He has set a strong foundation for our teams to continue success into the future under Peter’s direction.”

When Bosch brought together its gasoline, diesel, and electrification activities into one business unit as Powertrain Solutions in 2018, Jain was the first regional president for Powertrain Solutions in North America. Previously he served as regional president of the Gasoline Systems division for Bosch in North America for 11 years. Jain championed the implementation of gasoline direct injection technologies for the North American market. High-pressure, direct injection systems are a key enabler for engine turbocharging and downsizing, which lead to significant efficiency improvements for many vehicles on the road. Today Bosch is a market leader in this area and continues innovation for ICE engine technologies.

Bosch invested in electrification and fuel cell

Stefan Hartung, chairman of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH, recently announced the company will be investing some $3.5 billion over three years in climate-neutral technology such as electrification and hydrogen.

In 2021, the company’s global orders relating to electromobility exceeded $12 billion for the first time. The North American market is contributing to Bosch’s global growth with business from an extensive portfolio including e-machines, e-axles and power electronics.

In the area of fuel cell, Bosch has once again increased its global capital expenditure for mobile fuel cells, to more than $1 billion USD between 2021 and 2024. This includes investments in the mobile fuel cell, where the company will produce both the fuel cell stack as well as components to support customers.

Additionally, Bosch is also entering the components business for hydrogen electrolysis. The company recently announced plans to invest nearly $600 million in this new area of business by the end of the decade – half of it by the time of market launch, which is planned for 2025.

The decentralized fuel cell is also a strategic focus area for Bosch. The Bosch Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) energy supply system can use both renewable fuels (hydrogen from wind or sun, for example) and conventional fuels (biomethane or natural gas) to generate electricity and heat.

