Global Smart Home Appliances Market, By Product, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

The global smart home appliances market is expected to witness an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.Factors such as the rise in construction of smart homes in developing and developed countries and increased expenditure on home improvement products primarily drives the demand for the global smart home appliances market.



A rise in the investments by the public and private players to advance the IT infrastructure and wireless communication network in their respective countries is expected to influence the global smart home appliances market demand positively. The improved standards of living and demand for luxury goods such as air conditioners, washing machines, and others are also expected to fuel the market growth in the forecast period.

Modern household appliances equipped with user interfaces that frequently carry out their jobs well and offer cutting-edge user experiences are referred to as smart appliances.This equipment could include smart air conditioners, smart security systems, smart televisions, etc.



These appliances are frequently linked together using Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or voice recognition technology.

The global smart home appliances market is segmented into product, distribution channel, competitive landscape, and regional distribution.Based on product, the market is divided into washing machine, refrigerators, television, air conditioner, vacuum cleaners, and others.



The smart washing machines segment is anticipated to capture the highest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. It is projected that the market will rise due to the surge in demand for technologically advanced home appliances that are effective in operation and have a convenient user interface that can be operated via a connected smartphone app.

The major market players operating in the global smart home appliances market are Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, General Electric Company, Whirlpool Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Haier Group Corporation, Electrolux AB, Breville Group Limited, Voltas Limited, among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global smart home appliances market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global smart home appliances market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast global smart home appliances market based on product, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitional landscape.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global smart home appliances market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global smart home appliances market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global smart home appliances market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global smart home appliances market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global smart home appliances market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers, distributors, and manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufactures which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufactures, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global smart home appliances market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Manufacturers, end users, and other stakeholders

• Distributers and suppliers of products and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to smart home appliances market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global smart home appliances market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Smart Home Appliances Market, By Product:

o Washing Machine

o Refrigerators

o Television

o Air Conditioner

o Vacuum Cleaners

o Others

• Global Smart Home Appliances Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Online

o Multi Branded Electronic Stores

o Supermarket/ Hypermarket

o Others

• Global Smart Home Appliances Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global smart home appliances market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

