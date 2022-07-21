Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the second quarter 2022 of $25.3 million and diluted earnings per common share (“EPS”) of $0.94. Second quarter 2022 results compare to net income of $22.6 million and EPS of $0.84 for the first quarter 2022.
“Westamerica’s second quarter 2022 results benefited from the Company’s variable-rate bonds, cash and loans, a valuable deposit base with ninety-eight percent of deposits represented by checking and savings deposits, and well controlled operating expenses. Credit quality remained solid with nonperforming loans of $861 thousand at June 30, 2022,” said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. “Second quarter 2022 results generated an annualized 12.9% return on average common equity. Shareholders were paid a $0.42 per common share dividend during the second quarter 2022,” concluded Payne.
Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $48.0 million for the second quarter 2022, compared to $43.8 million for the first quarter 2022. Interest income on Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans was $645 thousand for the second quarter 2022, compared to $849 thousand first quarter 2022.
Variable rate assets at June 30, 2022 included $1.6 billion in collateralized loan obligations for which interest rates reset quarterly, and $640 million in interest-bearing cash balances for which the interest rate changes concurrently with Federal Open Market Committee adjustments to the federal funds rate.
At June 30, 2022, nonperforming loans totaled $861 thousand and the allowance for credit losses on loans was $22.3 million.
Noninterest income for the second quarter 2022 totaled $11.3 million, compared to noninterest income for the first quarter 2022 of $11.6 million. Noninterest income for the first quarter 2022 included a $1.2 million reconciling payment from a payments network. Merchant card processing fees increased $751 thousand from the first quarter 2022 to the second quarter 2022.
Noninterest expenses for the second quarter 2022 were $24.6 million compared to $24.9 million for the first quarter 2022; the decline in noninterest expenses was primarily due to lower personnel salaries and benefits.
The fully-tax equivalent (FTE) tax rate for the second quarter 2022 was 27.0%, compared to 25.9% for the first quarter 2022; the higher second quarter tax rate is attributable to the increase in income before taxes without a proportional increase in tax preference items such as tax-exempt interest and tax credits.
Westamerica Bancorporation’s wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.
Westamerica Bancorporation Web Address: www.westamerica.com
|For additional information contact:
|Westamerica Bancorporation
|1108 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901
|Robert A. Thorson – SVP & Treasurer
|707-863-6840
|investments@westamerica.com
FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:
The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.”
Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors — many of which are beyond the Company’s control — could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company’s most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 filed on Form 10-Q, describe some of these factors, including certain credit, interest rate, operational, liquidity and market risks associated with the Company’s business and operations. Other factors described in these reports include changes in business and economic conditions, competition, fiscal and monetary policies, disintermediation, cyber security risks, legislation including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2011, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and mergers and acquisitions.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.
|Public Information July 21, 2022
|WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION
|FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|June 30, 2022
|1. Net Income Summary.
|(in thousands except per-share amounts)
|%
|Q2'2022
|Q2'2021
|Change
|Q1'2022
|Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE)
|$
|48,033
|$
|44,499
|7.9
|%
|$
|43,807
|Provision for Credit Losses
|-
|-
|n/m
|-
|Noninterest Income (1)
|11,264
|11,032
|2.1
|%
|11,576
|Noninterest Expense
|24,629
|24,291
|1.4
|%
|24,875
|Income Before Taxes (FTE)
|34,668
|31,240
|11.0
|%
|30,508
|Income Tax Provision (FTE)
|9,354
|8,661
|8.0
|%
|7,892
|Net Income
|$
|25,314
|$
|22,579
|12.1
|%
|$
|22,616
|Average Common Shares Outstanding
|26,889
|26,865
|0.1
|%
|26,870
|Diluted Average Common Shares
|26,901
|26,887
|0.1
|%
|26,885
|Operating Ratios:
|Basic Earnings Per Common Share
|$
|0.94
|$
|0.84
|11.9
|%
|$
|0.84
|Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
|0.94
|0.84
|11.9
|%
|0.84
|Return On Assets (a)
|1.37
|%
|1.29
|%
|1.24
|%
|Return On Common Equity (a)
|12.9
|%
|12.2
|%
|11.8
|%
|Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)
|2.74
|%
|2.70
|%
|2.51
|%
|Efficiency Ratio (FTE)
|41.5
|%
|43.7
|%
|44.9
|%
|Dividends Paid Per Common Share
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.41
|2.4
|%
|$
|0.42
|Common Dividend Payout Ratio
|45
|%
|49
|%
|50
|%
|%
|6/30'22YTD
|6/30'21YTD
|Change
|Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE)
|$
|91,840
|$
|87,082
|5.5
|%
|Provision for Credit Losses
|-
|-
|n/m
|Noninterest Income (1)
|22,840
|21,221
|7.6
|%
|Noninterest Expense
|49,504
|49,197
|0.6
|%
|Income Before Taxes (FTE)
|65,176
|59,106
|10.3
|%
|Income Tax Provision (FTE)
|17,246
|16,380
|5.3
|%
|Net Income
|$
|47,930
|$
|42,726
|12.2
|%
|Average Common Shares Outstanding
|26,880
|26,843
|0.1
|%
|Diluted Average Common Shares
|26,893
|26,865
|0.1
|%
|Operating Ratios:
|Basic Earnings Per Common Share
|$
|1.78
|$
|1.59
|11.9
|%
|Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
|1.78
|1.59
|11.9
|%
|Return On Assets
|1.30
|%
|1.26
|%
|Return On Common Equity
|12.4
|%
|11.6
|%
|Net Interest Margin (FTE)
|2.63
|%
|2.72
|%
|Efficiency Ratio (FTE)
|43.2
|%
|45.4
|%
|Dividends Paid Per Common Share
|$
|0.84
|$
|0.82
|2.4
|%
|Common Dividend Payout Ratio
|47
|%
|52
|%
|2. Net Interest Income.
|(dollars in thousands)
|%
|Q2'2022
|Q2'2021
|Change
|Q1'2022
|Interest and Fee Income (FTE)
|$
|48,516
|$
|44,983
|7.9
|%
|$
|44,287
|Interest Expense
|483
|484
|-0.2
|%
|480
|Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE)
|$
|48,033
|$
|44,499
|7.9
|%
|$
|43,807
|Average Earning Assets
|$
|7,000,862
|$
|6,603,343
|6.0
|%
|$
|6,998,234
|Average Interest-
|Bearing Liabilities
|3,549,140
|3,298,221
|7.6
|%
|3,546,146
|Yield on Earning Assets (FTE) (a)
|2.77
|%
|2.73
|%
|2.54
|%
|Cost of Funds (a)
|0.03
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.03
|%
|Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)
|2.74
|%
|2.70
|%
|2.51
|%
|Interest Expense/
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities (a)
|0.05
|%
|0.06
|%
|0.05
|%
|Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a)
|2.72
|%
|2.67
|%
|2.49
|%
|%
|6/30'22YTD
|6/30'21YTD
|Change
|Interest and Fee Income (FTE)
|$
|92,803
|$
|88,041
|5.4
|%
|Interest Expense
|963
|959
|0.4
|%
|Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE)
|$
|91,840
|$
|87,082
|5.5
|%
|Average Earning Assets
|$
|6,999,556
|$
|6,424,973
|8.9
|%
|Average Interest-
|Bearing Liabilities
|3,547,651
|3,214,688
|10.4
|%
|Yield on Earning Assets (FTE)
|2.66
|%
|2.75
|%
|Cost of Funds
|0.03
|%
|0.03
|%
|Net Interest Margin (FTE)
|2.63
|%
|2.72
|%
|Interest Expense/
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|0.05
|%
|0.06
|%
|Net Interest Spread (FTE)
|2.61
|%
|2.69
|%
|3. Loans & Other Earning Assets.
|(average volume, dollars in thousands)
|%
|Q2'2022
|Q2'2021
|Change
|Q1'2022
|Total Assets
|$
|7,420,069
|$
|7,004,695
|5.9
|%
|$
|7,406,321
|Total Earning Assets
|7,000,862
|6,603,343
|6.0
|%
|6,998,234
|Total Loans
|1,009,633
|1,257,087
|-19.7
|%
|1,029,724
|Total Commercial Loans
|202,585
|413,797
|-51.0
|%
|207,901
|Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans
|20,997
|207,515
|-89.9
|%
|35,871
|Commercial Loans
|181,588
|206,282
|-12.0
|%
|172,030
|Commercial RE Loans
|508,003
|546,470
|-7.0
|%
|524,040
|Consumer Loans
|299,045
|296,820
|0.7
|%
|297,783
|Total Investment Securities
|5,008,929
|4,394,169
|14.0
|%
|4,947,846
|Debt Securities Available For Sale
|4,721,083
|3,953,016
|19.4
|%
|4,655,983
|Debt Securities Held To Maturity
|287,846
|441,153
|-34.8
|%
|291,863
|Total Interest-Bearing Cash
|982,300
|952,087
|3.2
|%
|1,020,664
|Loans/Deposits
|15.7
|%
|20.7
|%
|16.1
|%
|%
|6/30'22YTD
|6/30'21YTD
|Change
|Total Assets
|$
|7,413,233
|$
|6,828,409
|8.6
|%
|Total Earning Assets
|6,999,556
|6,424,973
|8.9
|%
|Total Loans
|1,019,623
|1,254,328
|-18.7
|%
|Total Commercial Loans
|205,228
|404,685
|-49.3
|%
|PPP Loans
|28,393
|198,294
|-85.7
|%
|Commercial Loans
|176,835
|206,391
|-14.3
|%
|Commercial RE Loans
|515,977
|552,795
|-6.7
|%
|Consumer Loans
|298,418
|296,848
|0.5
|%
|Total Investment Securities
|4,978,557
|4,417,267
|12.7
|%
|Debt Securities Available For Sale
|4,688,714
|3,950,298
|18.7
|%
|Debt Securities Held To Maturity
|289,843
|466,969
|-37.9
|%
|Total Interest-Bearing Cash
|1,001,376
|753,378
|32.9
|%
|Loans/Deposits
|15.9
|%
|21.2
|%
|4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity.
|(average volume, dollars in thousands)
|%
|Q2'2022
|Q2'2021
|Change
|Q1'2022
|Total Deposits
|$
|6,424,202
|$
|6,074,730
|5.8
|%
|$
|6,393,458
|Noninterest Demand
|2,998,360
|2,888,259
|3.8
|%
|3,005,065
|Interest-Bearing Transaction
|1,298,665
|1,208,584
|7.5
|%
|1,265,100
|Savings
|1,985,325
|1,822,625
|8.9
|%
|1,980,092
|Time greater than $100K
|63,790
|70,750
|-9.8
|%
|64,172
|Time less than $100K
|78,062
|84,512
|-7.6
|%
|79,029
|Total Short-Term Borrowings
|123,298
|111,750
|10.3
|%
|157,753
|Shareholders' Equity
|788,078
|744,746
|5.8
|%
|776,225
|Demand Deposits/
|Total Deposits
|46.7
|%
|47.5
|%
|47.0
|%
|Transaction & Savings
|Deposits / Total Deposits
|97.8
|%
|97.4
|%
|97.8
|%
|%
|6/30'22YTD
|6/30'21YTD
|Change
|Total Deposits
|$
|6,408,915
|$
|5,912,303
|8.4
|%
|Noninterest Demand
|3,001,694
|2,801,428
|7.1
|%
|Interest-Bearing Transaction
|1,281,975
|1,169,888
|9.6
|%
|Savings
|1,982,723
|1,784,929
|11.1
|%
|Time greater than $100K
|63,980
|70,994
|-9.9
|%
|Time less than $100K
|78,543
|85,064
|-7.7
|%
|Total Short-Term Borrowings
|140,430
|103,707
|35.4
|%
|Other Borrowed Funds
|-
|106
|-100.0
|%
|Shareholders' Equity
|782,184
|740,147
|5.7
|%
|Demand Deposits/
|Total Deposits
|46.8
|%
|47.4
|%
|Transaction & Savings
|Deposits / Total Deposits
|97.8
|%
|97.4
|%
|5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid.
|(dollars in thousands)
|Q2'2022
|Average
|Income/
|Yield (a) /
|Volume
|Expense
|Rate (a)
|Interest & Fee Income Earned
|Total Earning Assets (FTE)
|$
|7,000,862
|$
|48,516
|2.77
|%
|Total Loans (FTE)
|1,009,633
|12,426
|4.94
|%
|Total Commercial Loans (FTE)
|202,585
|2,716
|5.38
|%
|PPP Loans
|20,997
|645
|12.32
|%
|Commercial Loans (FTE)
|181,588
|2,071
|4.57
|%
|Commercial RE Loans
|508,003
|6,192
|4.89
|%
|Consumer Loans
|299,045
|3,518
|4.72
|%
|Total Investments (FTE)
|5,008,929
|34,088
|2.72
|%
|Total Debt Securities Available For Sale (FTE)
|4,721,083
|32,059
|2.72
|%
|Corporate Securities
|2,589,490
|17,857
|2.76
|%
|Collateralized Loan Obligations
|1,610,811
|10,572
|2.60
|%
|Agency Mortgage Backed Securities
|357,727
|2,049
|2.29
|%
|Securities OF U.S. Government sponsored entities
|59,892
|533
|3.56
|%
|Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE)
|88,829
|682
|3.07
|%
|Other Debt Securities Available For Sale (FTE)
|14,334
|366
|10.23
|%
|Total Debt Securities Held To Maturity (FTE)
|287,846
|2,029
|2.82
|%
|Agency Mortgage Backed Securities
|128,319
|595
|1.85
|%
|Corporate Securities
|17,749
|202
|4.56
|%
|Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE)
|141,778
|1,232
|3.48
|%
|Total Interest-Bearing Cash
|982,300
|2,002
|0.81
|%
|Interest Expense Paid
|Total Earning Assets
|7,000,862
|483
|0.03
|%
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|3,549,140
|483
|0.05
|%
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|3,425,842
|461
|0.05
|%
|Interest-Bearing Transaction
|1,298,665
|91
|0.03
|%
|Savings
|1,985,325
|288
|0.06
|%
|Time less than $100K
|78,062
|42
|0.22
|%
|Time greater than $100K
|63,790
|40
|0.25
|%
|Total Short-Term Borrowings
|123,298
|22
|0.07
|%
|Net Interest Income and
|Margin (FTE)
|$
|48,033
|2.74
|%
|Q2'2021
|Average
|Income/
|Yield (a) /
|Volume
|Expense
|Rate (a)
|Interest & Fee Income Earned
|Total Earning Assets (FTE)
|$
|6,603,343
|$
|44,983
|2.73
|%
|Total Loans (FTE)
|1,257,087
|15,168
|4.84
|%
|Total Commercial Loans (FTE)
|413,797
|4,763
|4.62
|%
|PPP Loans
|207,515
|2,713
|5.25
|%
|Commercial Loans (FTE)
|206,282
|2,050
|3.98
|%
|Commercial RE Loans
|546,470
|6,994
|5.13
|%
|Consumer Loans
|296,820
|3,411
|4.61
|%
|Total Investments (FTE)
|4,394,169
|29,556
|2.69
|%
|Total Debt Securities Available For Sale (FTE)
|3,953,016
|26,779
|2.71
|%
|Corporate Securities
|2,289,882
|17,564
|3.07
|%
|Collateralized Loan Obligations
|1,020,187
|5,646
|2.19
|%
|Agency Mortgage Backed Securities
|526,958
|2,409
|1.83
|%
|Securities OF U.S. Government sponsored entities
|0
|0
|0.00
|%
|Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE)
|101,619
|812
|3.19
|%
|Other Debt Securities Available For Sale (FTE)
|14,370
|348
|9.70
|%
|Total Debt Securities Held To Maturity (FTE)
|441,153
|2,777
|2.52
|%
|Agency Mortgage Backed Securities
|201,703
|793
|1.57
|%
|Corporate Securities
|0
|0
|0.00
|%
|Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE)
|239,450
|1,984
|3.32
|%
|Total Interest-Bearing Cash
|952,087
|259
|0.11
|%
|Interest Expense Paid
|Total Earning Assets
|6,603,343
|484
|0.03
|%
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|3,298,221
|484
|0.06
|%
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|3,186,471
|466
|0.06
|%
|Interest-Bearing Transaction
|1,208,584
|93
|0.03
|%
|Savings
|1,822,625
|263
|0.06
|%
|Time less than $100K
|84,512
|42
|0.20
|%
|Time greater than $100K
|70,750
|68
|0.39
|%
|Total Short-Term Borrowings
|111,750
|18
|0.07
|%
|Net Interest Income and
|Margin (FTE)
|$
|44,499
|2.70
|%
|6. Noninterest Income.
|(dollars in thousands except per-share amounts)
|%
|Q2'2022
|Q2'2021
|Change
|Q1'2022
|Service Charges on Deposits
|$
|3,687
|$
|3,235
|14.0
|%
|$
|3,582
|Merchant Processing Services
|3,374
|3,279
|2.9
|%
|2,623
|Debit Card Fees (1)
|1,709
|1,791
|-4.6
|%
|2,872
|Trust Fees
|809
|827
|-2.2
|%
|843
|ATM Processing Fees
|469
|618
|-24.1
|%
|451
|Other Service Fees
|480
|491
|-2.3
|%
|449
|Financial Services Commissions
|118
|95
|24.2
|%
|117
|Securities Gains
|-
|34
|n/m
|-
|Other Noninterest Income
|618
|662
|-6.6
|%
|639
|Total Noninterest Income
|$
|11,264
|$
|11,032
|2.1
|%
|$
|11,576
|Total Revenue (FTE)
|$
|59,297
|$
|55,531
|6.8
|%
|$
|55,383
|Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE)
|19.0
|%
|19.9
|%
|20.9
|%
|Service Charges/Avg. Deposits (a)
|0.23
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.23
|%
|Total Revenues (FTE) Per Avg.
|Common Share (a)
|$
|8.85
|$
|8.29
|6.7
|%
|$
|8.36
|Life Insurance Gains
|%
|6/30'22YTD
|6/30'21YTD
|Change
|Service Charges on Deposits
|$
|7,269
|$
|6,539
|11.2
|%
|Merchant Processing Services
|5,997
|5,839
|2.7
|%
|Debit Card Fees (1)
|4,581
|3,392
|35.1
|%
|Trust Fees
|1,652
|1,628
|1.5
|%
|ATM Processing Fees
|920
|1,219
|-24.6
|%
|Other Service Fees
|929
|960
|-3.2
|%
|Financial Services Commissions
|235
|165
|42.4
|%
|Securities Gains
|-
|34
|n/m
|Other Noninterest Income
|1,257
|1,445
|-13.0
|%
|Total Noninterest Income
|$
|22,840
|$
|21,221
|7.6
|%
|Total Revenue (FTE)
|$
|114,680
|$
|108,303
|5.9
|%
|Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE)
|19.9
|%
|19.6
|%
|Service Charges/Avg. Deposits
|0.23
|%
|0.22
|%
|Total Revenues (FTE) Per Avg./
|Common Share
|$
|8.60
|$
|8.14
|5.7
|%
|7. Noninterest Expense.
|(dollars in thousands)
|%
|Q2'2022
|Q2'2021
|Change
|Q1'2022
|Salaries & Benefits
|$
|11,412
|$
|12,097
|-5.7
|%
|$
|11,920
|Occupancy and Equipment
|4,856
|4,808
|1.0
|%
|4,746
|Outsourced Data Processing
|2,423
|2,425
|-0.1
|%
|2,437
|Professional Fees
|736
|830
|-11.3
|%
|736
|Courier Service
|661
|567
|16.6
|%
|582
|Amortization of
|Identifiable Intangibles
|64
|68
|-5.9
|%
|64
|Other Noninterest Expense
|4,477
|3,496
|28.1
|%
|4,390
|Total Noninterest Expense
|$
|24,629
|$
|24,291
|1.4
|%
|$
|24,875
|Noninterest Expense/
|Avg. Earning Assets (a)
|1.41
|%
|1.48
|%
|1.44
|%
|Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE)
|41.5
|%
|43.7
|%
|44.9
|%
|%
|6/30'22YTD
|6/30'21YTD
|Change
|Salaries & Benefits
|$
|23,332
|$
|24,762
|-5.8
|%
|Occupancy and Equipment
|9,602
|9,688
|-0.9
|%
|Outsourced Data Processing
|4,860
|4,815
|0.9
|%
|Professional Fees
|1,472
|1,772
|-16.9
|%
|Courier Service
|1,243
|1,071
|16.1
|%
|Amortization of
|Identifiable Intangibles
|128
|137
|-6.6
|%
|Other Noninterest Expense
|8,867
|6,952
|27.5
|%
|Total Noninterest Expense
|$
|49,504
|$
|49,197
|0.6
|%
|Noninterest Expense/
|Avg. Earning Assets
|1.43
|%
|1.54
|%
|Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE)
|43.2
|%
|45.4
|%
|8. Allowance for Credit Losses.
|(dollars in thousands)
|%
|Q2'2022
|Q2'2021
|Change
|Q1'2022
|Average Total Loans
|$
|1,009,633
|$
|1,257,087
|-19.7
|%
|$
|1,029,724
|Beginning of Period Allowance for
|Credit Losses on Loans (ACLL)
|$
|22,925
|$
|23,483
|-2.4
|%
|$
|23,514
|Provision for Credit Losses
|-
|-
|n/m
|-
|Net ACLL (Losses) Recoveries
|(612
|)
|254
|-340.9
|%
|(589
|)
|End of Period ACLL
|$
|22,313
|$
|23,737
|-6.0
|%
|$
|22,925
|Gross ACLL Recoveries /
|Gross ACLL Losses
|57
|%
|176
|%
|51
|%
|Net ACLL Losses (Recoveries) /
|Avg. Total Loans (a)
|0.24
|%
|-0.08
|%
|0.23
|%
|%
|6/30'22YTD
|6/30'21YTD
|Change
|Average Total Loans
|$
|1,019,623
|$
|1,254,328
|-18.7
|%
|Beginning of Period ACLL
|$
|23,514
|$
|23,854
|-1.4
|%
|Provision for Credit Losses
|-
|-
|n/m
|Net ACLL Losses
|(1,201
|)
|(117
|)
|926.5
|%
|End of Period ACLL
|$
|22,313
|$
|23,737
|-6.0
|%
|Gross ACLL Recoveries /
|Gross ACLL Losses
|54
|%
|91
|%
|Net ACLL Losses /
|Avg. Total Loans
|0.24
|%
|0.02
|%
|(dollars in thousands)
|%
|6/30/22
|6/30/21
|Change
|3/31/22
|Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans
|$
|22,313
|$
|23,737
|-6.0
|%
|$
|22,925
|Allowance for Credit Losses on
|HTM Securities
|7
|9
|-22.3
|%
|7
|Total Allowance for Credit Losses
|$
|22,320
|$
|23,746
|-6.0
|%
|$
|22,932
|Allowance for Unfunded
|Credit Commitments
|$
|201
|$
|101
|99.3
|%
|$
|201
|9. Credit Quality.
|(dollars in thousands)
|%
|6/30/22
|6/30/21
|Change
|3/31/22
|Nonperforming Loans:
|Nonperforming Nonaccrual
|$
|12
|$
|652
|-98.2
|%
|$
|63
|Performing Nonaccrual
|235
|3,564
|-93.4
|%
|421
|Total Nonaccrual Loans
|247
|4,216
|-94.1
|%
|484
|90+ Days Past Due Accruing Loans
|614
|167
|267.7
|%
|431
|Total Nonperforming Loans
|$
|861
|$
|4,383
|-80.4
|%
|$
|915
|Total Loans Outstanding
|$
|999,768
|$
|1,194,834
|-16.3
|%
|$
|1,002,514
|Total Assets
|7,222,405
|7,147,779
|1.0
|%
|7,306,417
|Loans:
|Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans
|$
|22,313
|$
|23,737
|-6.0
|%
|$
|22,925
|Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans /
|Loans
|2.23
|%
|1.99
|%
|2.29
|%
|Nonperforming Loans/Total Loans
|0.09
|%
|0.37
|%
|0.09
|%
|10. Capital.
|(in thousands, except per-share amounts)
|%
|6/30/22
|6/30/21
|Change
|3/31/22
|Shareholders' Equity
|$
|617,126
|$
|842,196
|-26.7
|%
|$
|701,744
|Total Assets
|7,222,405
|7,147,779
|1.0
|%
|7,306,417
|Shareholders' Equity/
|Total Assets
|8.54
|%
|11.78
|%
|9.60
|%
|Shareholders' Equity/
|Total Loans
|61.73
|%
|70.49
|%
|70.00
|%
|Tangible Common Equity Ratio
|6.97
|%
|10.24
|%
|8.06
|%
|Common Shares Outstanding
|26,896
|26,865
|0.1
|%
|26,883
|Common Equity Per Share
|$
|22.94
|$
|31.35
|-26.8
|%
|$
|26.10
|Market Value Per Common Share
|55.66
|58.03
|-4.1
|%
|60.50
|(shares in thousands)
|%
|Q2'2022
|Q2'2021
|Change
|Q1'2022
|Share Repurchase Programs:
|Total Shares Repurchased
|-
|-
|n/m
|3
|Average Repurchase Price
|$
|-
|$
|-
|n/m
|$
|58.66
|Net Shares (Issued)
|(13
|)
|(1
|)
|n/m
|(17
|)
|%
|6/30'22YTD
|6/30'21YTD
|Change
|Total Shares Repurchased
|3
|4
|n/m
|Average Repurchase Price
|$
|58.66
|$
|61.09
|n/m
|Net Shares (Issued)
|(30
|)
|(58
|)
|n/m
|11. Period-End Balance Sheets.
|(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|%
|6/30/22
|6/30/21
|Change
|3/31/22
|Assets:
|Cash and Due from Banks
|$
|753,293
|$
|939,929
|-19.9
|%
|$
|1,037,593
|Equity Securities
|-
|-
|n/m
|-
|Debt Securities Available For Sale
|Corporate Securities
|2,296,853
|2,596,850
|-11.6
|%
|2,547,118
|Collateralized Loan Obligations
|1,601,333
|1,092,112
|46.6
|%
|1,616,584
|Agency Mortgage Backed Securities
|331,425
|510,460
|-35.1
|%
|363,181
|Securities OF U.S. Government sponsored entities
|290,725
|-
|n/m
|-
|Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions
|86,676
|104,603
|-17.1
|%
|89,595
|Other Debt Securities Available For Sale
|102
|137
|-25.6
|%
|110
|Total Debt Securities Available For Sale
|4,607,114
|4,304,162
|7.0
|%
|4,616,588
|Debt Securities Held To Maturity
|Agency Mortgage Backed Securities
|121,810
|187,901
|-35.2
|%
|133,754
|Corporate Securities
|181,316
|-
|n/m
|-
|Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (2)
|139,228
|226,512
|-38.5
|%
|146,766
|Total Debt Securities Held To Maturity (2)
|442,354
|414,413
|6.7
|%
|280,520
|Loans
|999,768
|1,194,834
|-16.3
|%
|1,002,514
|Allowance For Credit Losses on Loans
|(22,313
|)
|(23,737
|)
|-6.0
|%
|(22,925
|)
|Total Loans, net
|977,455
|1,171,097
|-16.5
|%
|979,589
|Premises and Equipment, net
|30,309
|32,080
|-5.5
|%
|30,626
|Identifiable Intangibles, net
|707
|967
|-26.9
|%
|771
|Goodwill
|121,673
|121,673
|0.0
|%
|121,673
|Other Assets
|289,500
|163,458
|77.1
|%
|239,057
|Total Assets
|$
|7,222,405
|$
|7,147,779
|1.0
|%
|$
|7,306,417
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-Bearing
|$
|2,987,725
|$
|2,872,920
|4.0
|%
|$
|3,000,268
|Interest-Bearing Transaction
|1,303,700
|1,200,634
|8.6
|%
|1,279,165
|Savings
|1,983,713
|1,849,258
|7.3
|%
|1,984,719
|Time
|140,453
|153,577
|-8.5
|%
|141,722
|Total Deposits
|6,415,591
|6,076,389
|5.6
|%
|6,405,874
|Short-Term Borrowed Funds
|118,167
|90,043
|31.2
|%
|124,442
|Other Liabilities
|71,521
|139,151
|-48.6
|%
|74,357
|Total Liabilities
|6,605,279
|6,305,583
|4.8
|%
|6,604,673
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Common Equity:
|Paid-In Capital
|473,555
|470,365
|0.7
|%
|472,470
|Accumulated Other
|Comprehensive (Loss) Income
|(188,025
|)
|86,921
|n/m
|(88,300
|)
|Retained Earnings
|331,596
|284,910
|16.4
|%
|317,574
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|617,126
|842,196
|-26.7
|%
|701,744
|Total Liabilities and
|Shareholders' Equity
|$
|7,222,405
|$
|7,147,779
|1.0
|%
|$
|7,306,417
|12. Income Statements.
|(unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts)
|%
|Q2'2022
|Q2'2021
|Change
|Q1'2022
|Interest & Fee Income:
|Loans
|$
|12,331
|$
|15,064
|-18.1
|%
|$
|12,942
|Equity Securities
|129
|110
|17.3
|%
|128
|Debt Securities Available For Sale
|31,764
|26,481
|19.9
|%
|28,566
|Debt Securities Held To Maturity
|1,771
|2,362
|-25.0
|%
|1,644
|Interest-Bearing Cash
|2,002
|259
|673.0
|%
|479
|Total Interest & Fee Income
|47,997
|44,276
|8.4
|%
|43,759
|Interest Expense:
|Transaction Deposits
|91
|93
|-2.2
|%
|88
|Savings Deposits
|288
|263
|9.5
|%
|283
|Time Deposits
|82
|110
|-25.5
|%
|81
|Short-Term Borrowed Funds
|22
|18
|22.2
|%
|28
|Other Borrowed Funds
|-
|-
|n/m
|-
|Total Interest Expense
|483
|484
|-0.2
|%
|480
|Net Interest Income
|47,514
|43,792
|8.5
|%
|43,279
|Provision for Credit Losses
|-
|-
|n/m
|-
|Noninterest Income:
|Service Charges
|3,687
|3,235
|14.0
|%
|3,582
|Merchant Processing Services
|3,374
|3,279
|2.9
|%
|2,623
|Debit Card Fees (1)
|1,709
|1,791
|-4.6
|%
|2,872
|Trust Fees
|809
|827
|-2.2
|%
|843
|ATM Processing Fees
|469
|618
|-24.1
|%
|451
|Other Service Fees
|480
|491
|-2.3
|%
|449
|Financial Services Commissions
|118
|95
|24.2
|%
|117
|Securities Gains
|-
|34
|n/m
|-
|Other Noninterest Income
|618
|662
|-6.6
|%
|639
|Total Noninterest Income
|11,264
|11,032
|2.1
|%
|11,576
|Noninterest Expense:
|Salaries and Benefits
|11,412
|12,097
|-5.7
|%
|11,920
|Occupancy and Equipment
|4,856
|4,808
|1.0
|%
|4,746
|Outsourced Data Processing
|2,423
|2,425
|-0.1
|%
|2,437
|Professional Fees
|736
|830
|-11.3
|%
|736
|Courier Service
|661
|567
|16.6
|%
|582
|Amortization of Identifiable Intangibles
|64
|68
|-5.9
|%
|64
|Other Noninterest Expense
|4,477
|3,496
|28.1
|%
|4,390
|Total Noninterest Expense
|24,629
|24,291
|1.4
|%
|24,875
|Income Before Income Taxes
|34,149
|30,533
|11.8
|%
|29,980
|Income Tax Provision
|8,835
|7,954
|11.1
|%
|7,364
|Net Income
|$
|25,314
|$
|22,579
|12.1
|%
|$
|22,616
|Average Common Shares Outstanding
|26,889
|26,865
|0.1
|%
|26,870
|Diluted Common Shares Outstanding
|26,901
|26,887
|0.1
|%
|26,885
|Per Common Share Data:
|Basic Earnings
|$
|0.94
|$
|0.84
|11.9
|%
|$
|0.84
|Diluted Earnings
|0.94
|0.84
|11.9
|%
|0.84
|Dividends Paid
|0.42
|0.41
|2.4
|%
|0.42
|%
|6/30'22YTD
|6/30'21YTD
|Change
|Interest & Fee Income:
|Loans
|$
|25,273
|$
|29,645
|-14.7
|%
|Equity Securities
|257
|220
|16.8
|%
|Debt Securities Available For Sale
|60,330
|51,370
|17.4
|%
|Debt Securities Held To Maturity
|3,415
|4,960
|-31.2
|%
|Interest-Bearing Cash
|2,481
|397
|524.9
|%
|Total Interest & Fee Income
|91,756
|86,592
|6.0
|%
|Interest Expense:
|Transaction Deposits
|179
|182
|-1.6
|%
|Savings Deposits
|571
|513
|11.3
|%
|Time Deposits
|163
|230
|-29.1
|%
|Short-Term Borrowed Funds
|50
|34
|47.1
|%
|Total Interest Expense
|963
|959
|0.4
|%
|Net Interest Income
|90,793
|85,633
|6.0
|%
|Provision for Credit Losses
|-
|-
|n/m
|Noninterest Income:
|Service Charges
|7,269
|6,539
|11.2
|%
|Merchant Processing Services
|5,997
|5,839
|2.7
|%
|Debit Card Fees (1)
|4,581
|3,392
|35.1
|%
|Trust Fees
|1,652
|1,628
|1.5
|%
|ATM Processing Fees
|920
|1,219
|-24.6
|%
|Other Service Fees
|929
|960
|-3.2
|%
|Financial Services Commissions
|235
|165
|42.4
|%
|Securities Gains
|-
|34
|n/m
|Other Operating
|1,257
|1,445
|-13.0
|%
|Total Noninterest Income
|22,840
|21,221
|7.6
|%
|Noninterest Expense:
|Salaries and Benefits
|23,332
|24,762
|-5.8
|%
|Occupancy and Equipment
|9,602
|9,688
|-0.9
|%
|Outsourced Data Processing
|4,860
|4,815
|0.9
|%
|Professional Fees
|1,472
|1,772
|-16.9
|%
|Courier Service
|1,243
|1,071
|16.1
|%
|Amortization of Identifiable Intangibles
|128
|137
|-6.6
|%
|Other Operating
|8,867
|6,952
|27.5
|%
|Total Noninterest Expense
|49,504
|49,197
|0.6
|%
|Income Before Income Taxes
|64,129
|57,657
|11.2
|%
|Income Tax Provision
|16,199
|14,931
|8.5
|%
|Net Income
|$
|47,930
|$
|42,726
|12.2
|%
|Average Common Shares Outstanding
|26,880
|26,843
|0.1
|%
|Diluted Common Shares Outstanding
|26,893
|26,865
|0.1
|%
|Per Common Share Data:
|Basic Earnings
|$
|1.78
|$
|1.59
|11.9
|%
|Diluted Earnings
|1.78
|1.59
|11.9
|%
|Dividends Paid
|0.84
|0.82
|2.4
|%
|Footnotes and Abbreviations:
|(1) The Company received a $1.2 million reconciling payment from a payments network in the first quarter 2022.
|(2) Debt Securities Held To Maturity and Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions are net of related reserve for expected credit losses of $7 thousand at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, and $9 thousand at June 30, 2021.
|(FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company’s loan and investment securities portfolios contain a relatively large portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company’s tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis.
|(a) Annualized
|Certain amounts in prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation.