Global Urinary Catheters Market, By Product, By Type, By Usage, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

The global urinary catheters market is anticipated to witness an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.The increase in the prevalence of urological disorders and massive support from the government in the form of reimbursements are the primary factors driving the global urinary catheters market growth.



Rapidly growing old age population and rise in the number of surgical procedures, and high incidence of prostate cancer are further expected to fuel the growth of the global urinary catheters market. However, the availability of alternative treatment options may hinder the market growth in the forecast period.

The global urinary catheters market is segmented into product, type, usage, application, end-user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on the product, the market is divided into indwelling catheters, intermittent catheters, and external catheters.



Intermittent catheters are anticipated to capture the highest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027.An intermittent catheter is used to drain the bladder.



Patients stricken by spinal wire lesions and neurogenic bladder issues are helped through intermittent catheters to ease their urinary issues. These catheters are desired over indwelling catheters over urinary tract infections.

The major market players operating in the global urinary catheters market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Coloplast Ltd., Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Cardinal Health, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Wellspect HealthCare AB, Cook Medical Incorporated, Degania Silicone Ltd., Go Medical Industries Pty Ltd., Cure Medical, LLC, Urocare Products, Inc., J and M Urinary Catheters LLC., CompactCath, Inc., Ribbel International Limited, among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global urinary catheters market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global urinary catheters market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast global urinary catheters market based on product, type, usage, application, end user, and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global urinary catheters market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global urinary catheters market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global urinary catheters market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global urinary catheters market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global urinary catheters market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufactures which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufactures, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global urinary catheters market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Manufacturers, end users, and other stakeholders

• Distributers and suppliers of urinary catheters products and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to urinary catheters market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global urinary catheters market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Urinary Catheters Market, By Product:

o Indwelling Catheters

o Intermittent Catheters

o External Catheters

• Global Urinary Catheters Market, By Type:

o Coated

o Uncoated

• Global Urinary Catheters Market, By Usage:

o Male

o Female

• Global Urinary Catheters Market, By Application:

o Urinary Incontinence

o General Surgery

o Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

o Others

• Global Urinary Catheters Market, By End User:

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Long-Term Care Facilities

o Others

• Global Urinary Catheters Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global urinary catheters market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

