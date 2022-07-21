Hunton Andrews Kurth Expands Real Estate Team with the Addition of Partner Katy D. Carmical in Dallas

DALLAS, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Katy D. Carmical, a commercial real estate attorney who represents owners, developers and investors in real estate transactions covering all asset types, with a focus on retail, office, life sciences and healthcare, has joined Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP’s nationally recognized real estate practice as a partner in the firm’s Dallas office.

Carmical’s practice encompasses a broad range of commercial real estate transactions relating to the financing, leasing, acquisition, disposition, construction and development of improved and unimproved single asset and portfolio properties.

“Katy is an outstanding lawyer who is highly regarded for her insightful and collaborative approach to developing solutions for her clients, making her a natural fit,” said Howard Schreiber, co-chair of the firm’s global real estate practice. “Her addition reflects our commitment to maintaining a leading national real estate team and adds new depth to our robust presence in the incredibly active real estate market. We are thrilled to welcome her to the firm.”

Carmical’s representative experience prior to joining the firm includes:

The representation of a publicly-traded healthcare REIT in connection with the disposition of a $1.1 billion, 61 property healthcare real estate portfolio.

The representation of a publicly-traded healthcare REIT in connection with the acquisition of a $750 million, 11-state, 14 property healthcare real estate portfolio.

The representation of a landlord in the negotiation of the headquarters lease of a leading coffee and beverage company for a 350,000 sq. ft. build-to-suit facility.

The representation of a developer in the preparation of condominium documentation, financing and the leasing for a mixed-use development with hotel, residential, retail, and office uses.

The representation of a national healthcare provider in the acquisition, leasing, financing and asset management of over 50 locations across 15-states.

The representation of a borrower in obtaining $100 million in financing secured by a Houston, Texas outdoor shopping center.

Carmical joins the firm from Winstead PC, where she was a shareholder in that firm’s real estate development and investments practice group. Carmical began her legal career as an associate with Greer Herz & Adams LLP in Houston, Texas. Carmical earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Houston and her law degree from South Texas College of Law Houston.

With over 85 lawyers in major markets across the United States, including New York, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Miami, Richmond, Dallas and Houston, Hunton Andrews Kurth’s real estate team advises global clientele from a broad cross section of the industry on high-value projects, complex transactions and creative developments involving the full spectrum of commercial, industrial, retail, multifamily and mixed-use properties, with particular knowledge of complex and multijurisdictional transaction structures. The firm’s lawyers are consistently recognized by publications such as Chambers USA and Legal 500 as leaders in the fields of real estate, real estate finance and construction law.

