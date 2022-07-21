New York, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blasting Automation Services Market, By Type, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293076/?utm_source=GNW



The global blasting automation services market is expected to witness robust growth in the next five years.The blasting automation process is able to provide a detailed study of the mining area and alerts them of grey areas during the drilling and mining process.



Factors such as the rise in affordability of the consumers to buy precious metals and the adoption of automation technology by mining companies to increase profitability are primarily driving the demand for the global blasting automation services market. Also, the market players offer customized solutions that comply with high safety standards and are highly accurate.



The global blasting automation services market is segmented into type, application, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on regional analysis, Asia-Pacific dominates the market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the next five years.



The presence of several mines in the region, including the ones in China, Australia, and India, are driving the market demand.

The major players operating in the global blasting automation services market are Autonomous Solutions, Inc., iRing Inc., Orica Limited, MineWare Pty Ltd., Dyno Nobel, Atlas Copco AB, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Sasol Limited, Rio Tinto PLC, and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze historical growth in market size of global blasting automation services market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global blasting automation services market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast global blasting automation services market based on type, application, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global blasting automation services market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global blasting automation services market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global blasting automation services market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global blasting automation services market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global blasting automation services market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the comapnies, which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global blasting automation services market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these services for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Blasting automation service providers

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to blasting automation

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as companies, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global blasting automation services market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Blasting Automation Services Market, By Type:

o Batch Machine

o Continuous Machine

• Blasting Automation Services Market, By Application:

o Metal Mining

o Non-Metal Mining

o Coal Mining

• Blasting Automation Services Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Iraq

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global blasting automation services market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

