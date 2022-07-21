Helpmonks Launches Next-Level Team Collaboration Platform

SYRACUSE, N.Y., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helpmonks is proud to announce a new version of its core product by the same name. Helpmonks is an all-in-one team collaboration tool that combines team emails, live chat, and an Email Marketing Platform.

Helpmonks users can stay within one tool to get a complete picture of every customer interaction. Be it via live chat on their website, a response to their marketing campaign, or traditional email.

"We always tried to give our users a holistic view into their business within Helpmonks. However, this new version takes it to the next level and is optimized for today's modern businesses. Just about everything has been re-designed from the ground up to meet today's requirement on customer success." - Nitai Aventaggiato (Founder) stated.

Email Management Systems provides support, sales, and marketing teams an all-inclusive tool to communicate with customers. The new Helpmonks version has vast improvements to make work easier and faster.

Some of the significant improvements made to the new version are:

Email Organization: Apart from the standard unified inbox, the software allows users to customize how they want to view and manage emails fully. Besides, the new version features split-views too.

Flow: With "FLOW," the company created an email waterfall feature that lets users of Helpmonks scroll through their emails and quickly reply or leave a note internally.

Everything in one: The new edition provides users a holistic view of their customers' history. For instance, viewing an email thread shows the past emails and live chat transcripts, notes, attachments, and more at once.

Contact & Company Management: Compared to the previous version, Helpmonks users will now find a complete CRM-like contact and company management capabilities within the tool. Including a comprehensive attachment overview of all emails past and present.

Enhanced search: Everything in Helpmonks can be found in milliseconds. Apart from emails, the new search also returns contact, company, and file information.

Performance enhancements: The performance has been enhanced by eliminating unnecessary coding that slowed the previous version down.

SaaS, Cloud Servers, OEM: Helpmonks pricing is by mailboxes, not per user. Furthermore, Helpmonks can be deployed on a dedicated cloud server. Moreover, the company provides a White-Label option for resellers.

Cross-Platform Compatibility: Helpmonks works with every email provider, e.g., Exchange, Microsoft 365, Gmail Workspace, and others.

SMS & WhatsApp: The company also announced that SMS & WhatsApp capabilities are being added shortly.

About Helpmonks LLC: Founded in December 2013, Helpmonks provides an email management platform that improves customer communication. While starting as a shared inbox solution, it has become an entire team collaboration suite. It features an all-in-one tool with Live-Chat, Customer Relationship, To-Do Manager, Workgroup option, and Email Marketing. Over 2000 top companies with millions of emails use Helpmonks daily to manage their team email workflow. For more information, visit https://helpmonks.com.

Media contact: nitai@helpmonks.com

