BEST Surgery & Therapies Awarded AAAHC Accreditation for Ambulatory Healthcare

CINCINNATI, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BEST Surgery & Therapies, Cincinnati's leading Spine and Orthopaedic Ambulatory Surgery Center, has been awarded a full three-year accreditation from AAAHC. This certification is the gold standard for quality healthcare in the outpatient setting.

AAAHC Ambulatory Accreditation is recognized as a symbol of quality that assesses organizations with a unique peer-reviewed process, including a wide range of ambulatory health care experts who assess the standards of multiple institutions. This milestone is a proud accomplishment achieved by BEST surgeons, nurses, patient coordinators, and staff who have created a flawless environment that upholds the BEST values, provides excellent service, technical knowledge, and medical expertise while maintaining optimal outcomes through excellent quality of healthcare.

"I am extremely proud of every single team member; we wouldn't be where we are today without the dedication of the incredible people who show up every day to give their best to our patients and our practice. We pride ourselves on not only delivering expert medical services but genuine patient care. Our goal is to always uphold the highest level of quality care and infection prevention standards at our practice," said Vice President of Medical and Nursing Operations Sara McLear.

Since the grand opening of BEST Surgery & Therapies in 2022, BEST Surgery Center has designed a stringent protocol for patient-staff interaction to deliver exceptional bedside manner and move away from the traditional atmosphere of healthcare facilities, to create a warm, comfortable, and productive environment.

BEST is a world-class facility that offers patients the most advanced medical care for spine, orthopaedic treatment, and minimally invasive surgery. As an all-in-one, outpatient ambulatory facility, BEST focuses on conservative treatments for chronic pain in the back, neck, shoulder, hip, knee, upper and lower extremities. On-premise diagnostics, imaging, pain management, and conservative therapy are available for patients, as well as minimally invasive surgical procedures.

For patients who wish to make an appointment with an expert at our BEST office, call 513-540-0809. BEST Surgery & Therapies is located at 2001 Gilbert Ave, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45202, by calling between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays. The team looks forward to connecting with new patients in the Cincinnati area who are looking for the treatment they deserve.

About BEST Surgery & Therapies

Established in 2020, BEST Surgery & Therapies provides access to state-of-the-art, minimally invasive orthopaedic and spine surgery and treatment. BEST prides itself on its five-star outpatient facility, an ideal alternative to hospital-based outpatient procedures. At BEST, we offer patients several spine and orthopaedic treatments, conservative therapies, imaging & diagnostics, pain management, or surgical procedures. BEST is here to help.

For more information, visit https://www.bestsurgery.com/.

For Press inquiries, call 513-613-4618

