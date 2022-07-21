Great Plains Communications Appoints Joseph Pellegrini as Vice President of New Market Development

Blair, Nebraska, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications (GPC), the Midwestern digital infrastructure provider with a growing, privately-owned 16,500+ mile fiber network reaching 13 states, today announced Joseph Pellegrini has been appointed as GPC’s Vice President of New Market Development. Mr. Pellegrini will report directly to the CEO of Great Plains Communications, Todd Foje.

In his new role, Pellegrini will lead the development and implementation of the company’s fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) strategic growth initiative to residential customers in new markets as well as aggressive expansion in current Midwestern markets. GPC’s FTTH service offerings include gigabit speed symmetrical fiber internet, GPC Managed Wi-Fi, GPC iTV streaming video, and voice.

“We are excited to have an industry veteran with Joe’s extensive background to lead our residential FTTH initiative,” said Todd Foje, CEO of Great Plains Communications. “Highly reliable, scalable, fiber-fast services are vital to our communities. I’m confident Joe’s operational background and telecommunications knowledge will be of tremendous benefit as we aggressively expand our fiber footprint.”

With more than 20 years of demonstrated leadership experience within operations, telecommunications, wireless deployment, and construction management, Pellegrini has implemented effective growth and leadership strategies to successfully expand businesses. Previously, Pellegrini served as Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President of Everstream Solutions. He also served in executive and senior management roles at Crown Castle, formerly Lightower, and Fibertech Networks.

“I am very happy to be joining Great Plains Communications, a telecommunications and technology leader for over a century,” said Joe Pellegrini. “I look forward to building an exceptional fiber-to-the-home team as we move ahead quickly to extend fiber and empower customers to realize the benefits and opportunities high quality, fiber driven technology services can offer in their homes, businesses, and communities.”

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications is one of the largest privately-owned digital infrastructure providers in the Midwest and is headquartered in Blair, Nebraska. It has over a century of experience providing business and residential customers in Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska and Southeastern Indiana communities with forward-thinking, fiber-based technology services including high-speed internet, Ethernet, video, hosted and traditional voice solutions. The company also takes pride in its progressive approach to accommodating the unique needs of all regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers and other service providers utilizing superior engineering and custom-build strategies. At the core of its service offering is an extensive, MEF-certified 16,500+-mile regional fiber network that reaches 13 states: Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The network offers community access rings, last-mile, and middle-mile solutions, all fully supported by the company’s 24x7x365 Network Operations Center. For more information, visit www.gpcom.com.