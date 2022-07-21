Healthcare Smart Beds Market Size to Reach USD 1,166 Million by 2030 Fueled By Growing Improvements in Patient Care Says Acumen Research and Consulting

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Healthcare Smart Beds Market size accounted for USD 561 Million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 1,166 Million by 2030.



The increasing importance of patient safety and the integration of advanced technologies in the healthcare sector are the two prominent trends according to healthcare smart beds industry analysis. On top of that, the increasing acceptance of smart beds is another prominent aspect that is expanding the healthcare smart beds market revenue.

Healthcare smart beds are designed to help patients move more easily and quickly regain their normal movement, as this plays a significant role in restoring the patient's wellness, health, and activity. According to studies that confirm that the patient's movement during their stay in the acute medical rooms enhances the speedy recovery and early discharge from the hospital, the bed is the primary tool for this purpose. Additionally, the presence of smart beds benefits healthcare providers because it relieves them of the hassle of changing the patient's position from period to period, which helps them reduce injuries because the smart bed technology keeps the patient in the finest positions while moving the bed. One of the advantages of smart beds is the automatic connection of medical devices with the electronic health records of the patient and with vital signs devices, i.e. the patient’s vital functions, weight measurement devices, respirators, and medicine pumping devices, so that the signs are recorded automatically in the system without the intervention of the nursing staff.

Request For Free Sample Report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/3032

Report Coverage:

Market Healthcare Smart Beds Market Market Size 2021 USD 561 Million Market Forecast 2030 USD 1,166 Million CAGR During 2022 - 2030 8.6% Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, And By Geography

Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Arjo, Favero Health Projects SpA, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Joerns Healthcare LLC, LINET, Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd., Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG, Stryker Corporation, and Völker GmbH. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis Customization Scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

COVID-19 Impact on Global Healthcare Smart Beds Market Share

COVID-19 has had an unprecedented and staggering global impact, with smart bed products having a positive impact among all regions during the pandemic. The sudden increase in these beds was recorded due to the increasing number of covid patients getting admitted in hospitals. As per the CDC, COVID-19 increased in-patient bed requirement from 4,16,064 to 5,43,132 in between April and July 2020. As a result, there was an unending need for hospital beds all over the world in 2020 and 2021. However, due to the numerous advantages offered by these beds, the upward trend is expected to continue for the foreseeable future.

Healthcare Smart Beds Market Dynamics

The growing admission of patients in hospitals due to the increase in chronic disorders fuels the healthcare smart beds market share. As per the World Cancer Research Fund, a projected 19.3 million new cancer cases were diagnosed globally in 2020, indicating an increase in global incidences. And, because every chronic disorder necessitates advanced medical treatment, continuous health monitoring, and a longer period of treatment, the demand for these beds is rapidly increasing. Similarly, the high frequency of accidents, paralysis, burn injuries, and other bedridden illnesses are other substantial factors that are expected to drive demand for these beds over the forecast period.

Moreover, the increased demand for technologically advanced gadgets that provide vital health data is expected to bolster the user acceptance of healthcare smart beds in the coming years. Smart beds have improved features and are more innovative in order to offer pleasant changes during connectivity and sleep. As a result, advances in healthcare smart beds are presenting appealing opportunities for market vendors, and the rise of smart hospital beds is expected to accelerate in the coming years.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/healthcare-smart-beds-market

Worldwide Healthcare Smart Beds Market Segmentation

The global healthcare smart beds market has been segmented into product type, application, and region. The product type segment covers semi-automatic and fully automatic. Among them, the fully automatic beds are expected to quickly surge the healthcare smart beds market value. The increasing utilization of electric and semi-electric beds, which may provide a variety of benefits such as posture adjustment, the provision of monitoring sensors, and fall alert features, among others, is driving growth in this market.

Hospitals, medical nursing homes, outpatient clinics, and medical laboratories and research are covered under the application segment. In 2021, hospitals held for the maximum healthcare smart beds market share. This is due to an increase in in-patient admissions for chronic illnesses such as cancer, heart disease, and kidney failure. However, the outpatient clinics segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate throughout the projected years.

Healthcare Smart Beds Market Regional Overview

The global healthcare smart beds market regional outlook is given as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2021, North America gathered a significant amount of share all over the world. Surging prevalence of chronic disorders, an increasing geriatric population susceptible to age-related disorders, and high per capita healthcare spending in the region are key factors expected to drive the market in North America throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the European region is likely to witness the highest CAGR in the coming years.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/3032

Healthcare Smart Beds Market Players

Some healthcare smart beds companies covered globally include Arjo, Invacare Corporation, Favero Health Projects SpA, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Joerns Healthcare LLC, LINET, Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd., Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG, Stryker Corporation, and Völker GmbH.

Browse More Research Topic on Healthcare Sector:

The Global Healthcare Fabrics Market size accounted for USD 18,598 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 33,606 Million by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 7% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

The Global Healthcare Informatics Market size accounted for USD 34,774 Million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 98,679 Million by 2030, with a significant CAGR of 12.4% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Healthcare Logistics Market accounted for USD 77.9 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 158.5 Billion by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com