Gemini Medical Technologies Launches a Premium Line of Urodynamics Equipment

Boca Raton, FL, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dedicated to providing practitioners and their patients with quality products tailored to their unique needs, Gemini Medical Technologies (“Gemini”), has announced the launch of a new line of urodynamics equipment by MEDKONSULT Medical Technology (“MMT”) – a line of urodynamic systems that practices can rely on.

This premium line of urodynamics equipment is comprised of four standardized configurations designed to fit every practice’s needs, ranging from simple five-channel studies to complex video urodynamics. The urodynamic systems are reliable and easy to use and are available for delivery beginning next month.

The systems are designed with UDMvision, a user-friendly, intuitive state-of-the-art software platform that provides an upgraded user experience through automated on-screen study phase navigation, auto-cough and valsalva detection, and smart reporting. UDMvision includes Dicom and HL7 protocols for seamless integration into Electronic Medical Records (EMR).

“Urodynamics equipment is an investment, that’s why we’ve built a portfolio of equipment that is accessible, reliable, and durable – it’s built to last,” said Marek Švarc, Chief Executive Officer of MMT. “We are proud to partner with Gemini to offer quality products that are tailored to meet the needs of today’s practices.”

All four systems are compatible with the recently launched suite of Atmos™ Air-Charged Urodynamics Catheters. To learn more about the MMT-designed systems, visit www.geminimedtech.com/mmt.

About MEDKONSULT Medical Technology

MEDKONSULT Medical Technology (www.mmtsystems.com) is a leading European manufacturer of urodynamic equipment for over 40 years with distribution in over 70 countries. With a first-class, wide range portfolio of urodynamic diagnostic equipment, MMT strives to instill confidence in today’s urologists helping to determine the best treatment pathway for their patients.

About Gemini

Gemini (www.geminimedtech.com) is committed to providing advanced urodynamic solutions and tailored service to improve best practices and quality care. By understanding and fulfilling the unique needs of today’s physicians and their patients, we believe we can build long-term partnerships that will shape the future of urologic diagnostics. Gemini is partnering with you to achieve more.

