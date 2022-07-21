The Global Cardless ATM Market is expected to grow by $ 2.11 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.93% during the forecast period

New York, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cardless ATM Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293176/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the cardless ATM market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased penetration of smartphones, increasing adoption of contactless payments and transactions, and rising government initiatives for digital payments.

The cardless ATM market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The cardless ATM market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Offsite ATM

• Onsite ATM

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of biometric atm as one of the prime reasons driving the cardless ATM market growth during the next few years. Also, automatic cash recycling at ATMs and a growing number of strategic partnerships between vendors in the market will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on cardless ATM market covers the following areas:

• Cardless ATM market sizing

• Cardless ATM market forecast

• Cardless ATM market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cardless ATM market vendors that include Banco Santander SA, Barclays Bank Plc, Citigroup Inc., Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Fifth Third Bancorp, Fujitsu Ltd., GRG Banking, HDFC Bank Ltd., HSBC Holdings Plc, Hyosung Corp., ICICI Bank Ltd., JPMorgan Chase and Co., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., NCR Corp., State Bank of India, Turk Ekonomi Bank AS, and Wells Fargo and Co. Also, the cardless ATM market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293176/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________