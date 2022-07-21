INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That Securities Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed on Behalf of Investors in Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS), Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC), and Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VRCA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that securities class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of investors in securities of Digital Turbine, Inc., Teladoc Health, Inc., and Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors have until the deadlines below to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuits. Additional information about each case can be found at the links provided below.



Digital Turbine, Inc. (“Digital Turbine”) (NASDAQ: APPS)

Class Period: August 9, 2021 to May 17, 2022

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 5, 2022

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s recent acquisitions, AdColony and Fyber, act as agents in certain of their respective product lines; (2) as a result, revenues for those product lines must be reported net of license fees and revenue share, rather than on a gross basis; (3) the Company’s internal control over financial reporting as to revenue recognition was deficient; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Digital Turbine’s net revenues was overstated throughout fiscal 2022; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about Digital Turbine’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For additional information on the Digital Turbine lawsuit please visit this website.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (“Teladoc”) (NYSE: TDOC)

Class Period: October 28, 2021 to April 27, 2022

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 5, 2022

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) increased competition, among other factors, was negatively impacting Teladoc’s BetterHelp and chronic care businesses; (ii) accordingly, the growth of those businesses was less sustainable than Defendants had led investors to believe; (iii) as a result, Teladoc’s revenue and adjusted EBITDA projections for FY 2022 were unrealistic; (iv) as a result of all the foregoing, Teladoc would be forced to recognize a significant non-cash goodwill impairment charge; and (v) as a result, Teladoc’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

For additional information on the Teladoc lawsuit please visit this website.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Verrica”) (NASDAQ: VRCA)

Class Period: May 28, 2021 to May 24, 2022

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 5, 2022

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were manufacturing deficiencies at the facility where Verrica’s contract manufacturer produced bulk solution for VP-102; (2) these deficiencies were not remediated when Verrica resubmitted its NDA for VP-12 for molluscum; (3) the foregoing presented significant risks to Verrica obtaining regulatory approval of VP-102 for molluscum; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Verrica’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For additional information on the Verrica lawsuit please visit this website.

