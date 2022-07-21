SHEIN, the #1 Talked About Brand on TikTok Successfully Held Its First-Ever Pop-up in Canada

Toronto, ON, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHEIN, an accessible and affordable global e-retailer of fashion, beauty, home, and lifestyle products launched in Toronto last weekend with its first-ever pop-up activation in Canada. Over 4000 SHEIN fans, media and a host of influencers including TikTok sensations @caleontwins, @heyhelenli, @kerina.wang, and @oliviasworld95 descended on Stackt Market for the three-day event which immersed visitors in a wildflower garden made from SHEIN Home décor. Customers browsed SHEIN’s signature summer collections with the opportunity to touch and feel the clothes, jewelry, accessories, and makeup while scanning a QR code for each product they liked for delivery to their home.

A limited number of guests secured a pre-registered ticket in the days leading up to the event although reservations booked up within minutes. SHEIN fans enjoyed a live DJ, a SHEGLAM beauty-tester counter, and a lucky few received a complimentary SHEIN press-on nail manicure by local favourite TIPS Nail Bar + Beauty.

A postcard at the entrance allowed all guests to earn a surprise gift based on their engagement inside the popup. Sunglasses, SHEGLAM palettes, a tote bag and sun hat were among the tiered gifts awarded to eventgoers.

SHEIN’s new purpose-driven collection evoluSHEIN was also formally unveiled at the pop-up. The collection is made with preferred materials such as recycled polyester and forest-friendly viscose.

Customers were also enthralled by the sustainable ambience including the natural wood cylinder in which to sit and enjoy an Instagram-able moment. An award-winning soft collection by Molo Design’s Stephanie Forsythe + Todd MacAllen in Vancouver, Canada created an enviable group shot. Made from paper or 100 percent polyethylene non-woven textile, the Molo walls and seating are durable, reusable and endlessly adaptable.

What’s more, all the products from the SHEIN pop-up were donated to Toronto-based not-for-profit New Circles Community Services. The grass-roots agency builds strong and caring communities by providing much-needed clothing, employment skills training, and settlement support to individuals living in poverty.

The event signified a major step for SHEIN which has begun to put down roots in Toronto. More pop-up events are anticipated in key markets. SHEIN fans will be delighted to know the full retail experience is coming soon, including the ability to try on clothes and walk out with items purchased in-store.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all. The brand uses on-demand manufacturing technology to connect suppliers to its agile supply chain, reducing inventory waste and enabling it to deliver a variety of affordable products to customers around the world. In April 2022, the company announced evoluSHEIN, a purpose-driven collection made with preferred materials such as recycled polyester and forest-friendly viscose. From its global offices, SHEIN reaches customers in more than 150 countries. To learn more about SHEIN Canada, visit ca.shein.com.

