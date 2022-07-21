The Global Active Optical Cable Market is expected to grow by $ 5.78 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 25.93% during the forecast period

New York, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Active Optical Cable Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293174/?utm_source=GNW

93% during the forecast period. Our report on the active optical cable market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the expansion of data centers, increasing global Internet traffic, and M and A strategies followed by market players.

The active optical cable market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The active optical cable market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Data center

• Consumer electronics

• High-performance computing

• Telecommunication

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the adoption of 5G networks as one of the prime reasons driving the active optical cable market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing bandwidth requirements and an increase in the adoption of cloud-based storage services will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the active optical cable market covers the following areas:

• Active optical cable market sizing

• Active optical cable market forecast

• Active optical cable market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading active optical cable market vendors that include 3M Co., Amphenol Corp., Broadcom Inc., Emcore Corp., Fujikura Co. Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., GIGALIGHT, Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., II VI Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Leoni AG, Lumentum Holdings Inc., Optomind Inc, SANWA DENKI KOGYO Co.Ltd., Sopto Technology Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., The Siemon Co., and Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Ltd. Co. Also, the active optical cable market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293174/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________