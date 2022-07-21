$330,000 Granted to Digital Inclusion Organizations via Alliant's Quarter Million Dollar Challenge

CHICAGO, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliant Credit Union, a national digital financial institution with a social mission to bridge the digital divide and create equitable digital access for all, today announced the recipients of Alliant Credit Union Foundation's "Quarter Million-Dollar Challenge."

The call for grant requests, announced in February 2022, attracted an overwhelming response from digital inclusion practitioners nationwide. The Alliant Credit Union Foundation received and reviewed 85 applications, totaling more than $4.5 million in grant requests.

Alliant awarded a total of $329,750 - nearly $80,000 more than initially pledged - to the following 22 grant recipients: Bidwell, C.B. Community Schools, Community Tech Network, Comp-U-Dopt, Computer CORE, Computers for the Blind, Computer Reach, Dress for Success Twin Cities, EveryoneOn, Free Geek, J&J Services, KC Digital Drive, Lutheran Settlement House, NTEN (Nonprofit Technology Enterprise Network), Northside Intercommunity Agency, PCs for People, Peer 2 Peer University, Sisterhouse, Tech Goes Home, The STEM Alliance, The Taylor Made Foundation, and Westhab Inc.

"We truly believe that it is through grassroots efforts of digital inclusion organizations that meaningful change is created," said Alliant Social Impact Strategist Claire Hegstrom. "It's our hope that this support will help further the work that connects our communities in tangible ways."

Organizations will use the funding in various ways and have agreed to share updates on the impact that the Quarter Million Dollar Challenge has made on their communities. Approved grants align with the Alliant Foundation mission "to provide reliable broadband, digital literacy resources and technology equipment for underserved communities including rural, digitally-challenged and under-resourced populations through investments with strategic, charitable partners."

The Quarter Million Dollar Challenge builds on the digital financial institution's recent digital equity work. Alliant hosts digital device drives at their Chicago headquarters, engages elected officials through their annual Alliant Day of Action, spreads awareness through a corporate pledge partnership and partners with digital inclusion organizations across the country.

More information on Alliant grant opportunities can be found on their digital inclusion page. Grant applications are accepted throughout the year and eligible 501(c)(3) organizations are invited to apply.

About Alliant

Alliant is one of the largest credit unions in the nation with more than 85 years of experience and over 650,000 members nationwide. We're 100% digital and not-for-profit, so we can reward members by offering high savings and checking rates, low loan rates, rich credit card rewards, and fewer fees. As a digital financial institution, part of Alliant's social mission is to bridge the digital divide and create equitable digital access for all. Learn more about Alliant at alliantcreditunion.org. Insured by NCUA. Equal housing opportunity lender.

About the Alliant Credit Union Foundation

Established in 2008, the Alliant Credit Union Foundation is a not-for-profit charitable foundation with a vision to provide reliable broadband, digital literacy resources and technology equipment for underserved communities including rural, digitally-challenged and under-resourced populations through investments with strategic, charitable partners.

The Alliant Credit Union Foundation is registered as a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation with the IRS. It is a separate independent legal entity, incorporated in Illinois and operated by the board of directors comprised of Alliant Credit Union employees. Learn more about the Alliant Credit Union Foundation at alliantcreditunionfoundation.org.

Media contact:

Katie Pins Levene

PR & Content Specialist, Alliant Credit Union

MediaInquiry@alliantcreditunion.com

(773) 580-9507

Related Images











Image 1: Alliant Credit Union





Alliant Credit Union









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment