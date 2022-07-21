SANUWAVE® Business Update – June 2022





Estimated June Revenue Increase of 75% Year Over Year

Sales Funnel Increases 9% and System Trials Increases 5% Month Over Month

SUWANEE, GA, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- On July 14, 2022, SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTC: PINK: SNWV), a leading provider of next-generation wound care products, provided an update on June’s sales funnel, system trials, and initial estimates of revenue as compared to the year prior.

SANUWAVE is excited to announce funnel, trial, and estimated revenue increases for the month of June.

To provide readers with the most accurate update, SANUWAVE has defined some key terms…

Sales Funnel - defined as opportunities the direct sales team is pursuing to close in the next six months

- defined as opportunities the direct sales team is pursuing to close in the next six months System Trials - single 60-day assessments underway for evaluating purchase

- single 60-day assessments underway for evaluating purchase Estimated Revenue – SANUWAVE’s initial close of the monthly revenue, this is unaudited and subject to change as the final closing of the monthly income statement occurs

In June, the sales funnel increased 9% to $23.0 million, while system trials increased 5%, bringing the total number of active trials to 109. The estimated revenue for June has also increased to 75% year over year due to an increase in recurring revenue and conversions from evaluations.

These increases provide excellent visibility on the progression of revenue for the second quarter and will be monitored closely as the sales team attempts to convert evaluations to closed deals. SANUWAVE notes that they do expect volatility in these numbers throughout the year but are committed to sharing the data monthly throughout 2022.

About SANUWAVE

SANUWAVE Health is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented, non-invasive and biological response-activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures.

SANUWAVE’s end-to-end wound care portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates help restore the body’s normal healing processes. SANUWAVE applies and researches its patented energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopaedic/spine, aesthetic/cosmetic, and cardiac/endovascular conditions.

