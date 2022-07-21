Advent of Monogrammed & Personalized Floats Increasing Opportunities for Pool Float Manufacturers, Says Fact.MR

United States, Rockville MD, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global pool float market is estimated at US$ 878.9 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast years of 2022-2032. The market is set to grow rapidly due to remarkable use case and safety provided by pool floats.



Leading manufacturers are adopting the strategy of customization to attract more customers. Top-notch customization as per customer demand, improving consumer comfort, and high functionality are likely to strengthen the segmental revenue of companies. Manufacturers are aiming to make pool floats with sustainable materials to attract environment-conscious customers and diversify their product range. Moreover, monogrammed pool floats are also gaining attraction and providing an emotional quotient to pool floats, which is bringing new opportunities for pool float manufacturers.

For Critical Insights on Pool Float Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3608

Customization in graphics and shapes is considered a game-changer, as fancy-looking pool floats attract a lot of teenagers. Additionally, the culture of pool parties is growing day by day, which is driving the market for pool floats with advanced beverage floaters and pool games.

Use of pool floats has increased significantly after the initial phases of the COVID pandemic. In 2021, global revenue from the water sports gear market stood at US$ 46.2 billion. Pool floats are a crucial piece of equipment in the water sports industry. As such, growth of the water sports industry is directly proportional to the demand growth for pool floats.

Will Residential Swimming Pools in the U.S. Drive High Demand for Pool Floats?

The United States pool float market is currently estimated at US$ 370.8 million and is expected to reach US$ 740.3 million by 2032.

The United States is a prominent indoor pool activity hub. The country has a large number of residential pools (roughly 97% of North America) and uses the largest number of swimming floats for adults.

The striking development of America's water sports industry presents significant opportunities for market players. Rapid growth of the sporting goods industry is likely to create lucrative opportunities for pool float vendors in the near future.

Moreover, the country is seeing high demand for relaxation pool floats, fun pool floats, tanning pool floats, and party pool floats.

To learn more about Pool Float Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=3608

Key Segments Covered in the Pool Float Industry Survey

Pool Float Market by Type :



Pool Lounges

Pool Tubes Pool Mattresses Pool Riders Other Types





Pool Float Market by Material :



Foam Pool Floats

PVC Pool Floats



Pool Float Market by User Category :



Adults

Kids Babies





Pool Float Market by Application :



Relaxation Pool Floats

Fun Pool Floats Tanning Pool Floats Party Pool Floats Others





Pool Float Market by Sales Channel :



Online Sales

Company-owned Platforms e-Commerce Platforms Offline Sales Independent Sport Outlets Franchised Sport Outlets Modern Trade Channel Others



Competitive Landscape

Tier-1 manufacturers of pool float products are focusing on acquiring tier-2 and tier-3 manufacturers to enhance their product portfolios and develop a strong distribution network.

In Dec 2021, Aqua-Leisure Recreation, a pioneer in the development of water sports leisure products acquired the Denver, Colorado-based Airhead Sports Group. With the acquisition of Airhead, a leading brand in the towable water sports and winter recreation products category, Aqua-Leisure has become a leader in the consumer goods industry for aquariums.

In Feb 2020, beanbag and pool float manufacturer Comfort Research acquired Spin Master's outdoor manufacturing facility in Tarboro, NC, and a specific product line from Spin Master's outdoor portfolio.

Get Customization on Pool Float Market Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=3608

Key players in the Pool Float Market

Aqua-Leisure Recreation

Spin Master Ltd.

Intex Development Co. Ltd

Swimline Corp.

Comfort Research LLC

Joyin Inc.

Bestway Inflatables & Material Corp.

Shenzhen Jiaxin Technology Co., Ltd.

Poolcandy By B & D Group





Key Takeaways from Pool Float Market Study

The global pool float market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 6.6% and be valued at US$ 1.67 billion by 2032.

The market witnessed 2.9% CAGR between 2017 and 2021.

Under type, pool tubes dominate the market and are valued at US$ 261.9 million in 2022.

North America led the global market with 42% share in 2021.

Together, North America and Europe account for more than 2/3 of the global market share in 2022.

Demand for pool floats is expected to increase at CAGRs of 2.9% and 3.5%, respectively, in Europe and South Asia & Oceania.

About the Consumer Goods Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned technology team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the consumer goods across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Consumer Goods Domain-

Pet Insurance Market- The global market for pet insurance was valued at US$ 8.5 Bn in 2021, and is expected to increase at a steady CAGR rate of 16.5% during the forecast period. As per this growth rate, this industry can be projected to reach a market size of worth US$ 45.6 Bn by 2032.

Skin Grooming Market- The global skin grooming market is estimated at USD 207.6 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 352.9 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2032.

Perfume Market- Global sales of perfumes are estimated to reach US$ 40.4 Bn in 2022, and the market is forecasted to surpass a valuation of US$ 69.7 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2032.

Sun Screen Market- The global sun screen market is estimated at USD 14.4 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 25.2 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2032.

Wearable Gaming Accessories Market- The global wearable gaming accessories market is estimated at USD 3.4 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 14.9 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% during 2022-2032.

Dry Type Dust Control Systems Market- The global dry type dust control system market is estimated at USD 283 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 478 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2032.

Vacuum Dust Filters Market- The global vacuum dust filter market is estimated at USD 26 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 43 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.9 % from 2022 to 2032.

Baby Bottles Market- The global baby bottles market is estimated at USD 3.3 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 5.2 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2032.

Organic Mattress Market- Organic mattress market analysis shows that global demand enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 9.2% in 2021 to reach 1.9 Mn units. Worldwide sales of organic mattresses are expected to increase at a CAGR of 8.2% and reach a market valuation of US$ 13.87 Bn by the end of 2032.

Gaming Hardware Market- Sales of gaming hardware reached US$ 34.2 Billion in 2021, and are forecast to register a Y-o-Y increase of 6.1% in 2022 to be valued at US$ 36.3 Billion. Across the 2022-2032 assessment period, the gaming hardware market is projected to expand at a 4.6% CAGR to reach US$ 56.8 Billion.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter