Manufacturers In The Facade System Market Are Developing Solar Facade Systems, Which Provide A Sustainable Solution For Energy Generation As Per The Business Research Company's Facade System Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the facade system market, players in the market are increasingly investing in developing solar facade systems; these systems are becoming a trend in the market. A solar facade system converts sun rays into energy, and most facades can be used for solar cladding. Solar facade systems guarantee harmonious integration of photovoltaics into building facades, and renewable energy systems can be installed against the facade and integrated into the facade. Due to the advantages of solar facades, companies are focusing on developing new and advanced solar facades. For example, in March 2022, a Canadian solar technology manufacturer, Mitrex, launched the Solar Brick. This solar-integrated surface looks just like a brick wall, but has embedded solar modules. Mitrex Solar Brick facades can be made up of 330W solar panels, which are constructed in the same manner as Mitrex's other Building-Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) panels. The panels are backed by an aluminum honeycomb sandwiched between layers of solid aluminum sheets, making them lightweight and durable. Mitrex solar facades are being put to the test on buildings in Etobicoke, Toronto. Also, in March 2020, Germany’s Fraunhofer Center for Silicon Photovoltaics (CSP) and the University of Applied Sciences, Technology and Business (HTWK) Leipzig developed a solar facade that they claim out-performs current vertical building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) installations. The photovoltaic elements that are integrated into this facade provide up to 50% more yield than planar solar modules attached to building walls.



Request for a sample of the global facade system market report

The global facade system market size is expected to grow from $288.57 billion in 2021 to $314.38 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The global facade system market demand is expected to result in growth to $441.82 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.9%.

The increasing focus on sustainability is expected to generate demand for building materials such as facade systems. Sustainable construction focuses on using environmentally friendly materials and aims at reducing costs by requiring fewer resources such as water and energy during the building process, which in turn increases the return on investment. Solar energy can be absorbed by energy-saving facade materials, which can then be used to generate electricity in commercial and residential buildings. For instance, in September 2020, the UK government allocated GBP 3 billion ($4.0 billion) to upgrade buildings to energy efficient buildings. The grant covered GBP 1 billion ($1.3 billion) to boost the energy efficiency of public buildings, including schools and hospitals, through a Public Sector Decarbonization Fund, and the remaining funds are utilized to help homeowners upgrade their homes.

Major players in the facade system market are Etex Group, Georgia-Pacific LLC, James Hardie Industries PLC, Kingspan PLC, Knauf, Louisiana Pacific Corporation, Nichiha Corporation, SHERA, Universal Cement Corporation (UCC), USG Corporation, YKK AP Inc., Saint-Gobain Group, Aluplex, and Gartner (Permasteelisa Group).

The global facade system market is segmented by material type into wood, metal, glass, ceramic, concrete; by type into EIFS, curtain wall, siding, cladding; by end-user into residential, commercial, industrial.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the facade system market in 2021. The Middle East and Africa are expected to be the fastest-growing regions in the global facade system market during the forecast period. The regions covered in TBRC’s global facade system market outlook are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Facade System Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide facade system market overviews, facade system market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, facade system market segments and geographies, facade system market trends, facade system market drivers, facade system market restraints, facade system market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Glass Façade Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Tempered, Insulated, Laminated, Others), By Application (Residential, Non-Residential) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Building-Integrated Photovoltaics Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Polycrystalline, Thin-Film, Other Product Types), By Application (Roof, Facade, Glass, Other Applications), By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Green Building Materials Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Structural, Exterior, Interior, Other Types), By Application (Framing, Insulation, Roofing, Exterior Siding, Interior Finishing, Other Applications), By End Use (Residential Buildings, Non-Residential Buildings) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.