OU Mewbourne College of Earth and Energy and Project Canary Announce Second Cohort of Energy ESG Certificate Program

NORMAN, Okla., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the success of an initial cohort of energy industry participants, a collaborative project establishing an environmental, social and governance energy leadership certificate program at the University of Oklahoma will run a second cohort of its flagship Energy ESG Certificate Program this fall.

The two-week, 46-hour Energy ESG Leadership Certificate Program was developed through a dynamic partnership between the Mewbourne College of Earth and Energy's Ronnie K. Irani Center for Energy Solutions and Project Canary, an ESG-focused data-analytics company. The program provides a collaborative environment for professionals in the upstream and midstream sectors of the energy industry to focus on ESG principles as they transition from best practices to industry requirements.

Running Sept. 19 to 30, the hybrid format will include a week of online instruction, two-hours per day for five days, followed by a week of full-time, in-person instruction and interaction at the university's downtown Oklahoma City campus. Participants will earn 4.6 continuing education units.

"It was invigorating," said cohort one participant Jeff Formica, vice president of environment, health, safety and quality at Seneca Resources. "I was among like-minded people who were really focused on moving forward with ESG efforts in their organizations."

Participants will finish the program with a focused understanding of the Energy ESG framework, experiential knowledge from academic instructors and ESG industry leaders, alongside practical tools to lead their companies and advance their own careers.

"Reliable, affordable and sustainable oil and gas will be an important and foundational part of the energy portfolio long into the future," said Dean Sergent, executive director of the Ronnie K. Irani Center for Energy Solutions. "We are excited to provide this executive certificate program with Project Canary. Equipping members of the energy industry to meet the market demand for oil and gas while leveraging ESG principles is important for the future of the industry, for the environment, and for businesses and consumers alike."

The unique partnership between OU's Irani Center and Project Canary will provide a blend of both academic and industry perspectives.

"This is the era of the measurement economy, and this class of professionals will lead the way," said Chris Romer, CEO and co-founder of Project Canary. "The University of Oklahoma is world-renowned for its real-world approach to energy education. As a mission-driven, public-benefit corporation focused on ESG leadership and technology, we're proud to foster sustainability-focused professional growth in the energy sector."

