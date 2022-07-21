Treasury Bill Auction Announcement - RIKV 22 0921 - RIKV 22 1019

English Icelandic

Series RIKV 22 0921 RIKV 22 1019 ISIN IS0000034114 IS0000034213 Maturity Date 09/21/2022 10/19/2022 Auction Date 07/25/2022 07/25/2022 Settlement Date 07/27/2022 07/27/2022

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bills in the Series, with the ISIN numbers and with the Maturity Dates according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury bills must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date and the Bills will be delivered in electronic form on the same day.

Please note that the Treasury bill RIKV 22 0921 is registered electronically at Verðbréfamiðstöð Íslands hf. (VBM) central securities depository. The Treasury bill RIKV 22 1019 is registered at Nasdaq CSD.

Further reference is made to the General Terms of Icelandic Treasury bills and General Terms of Auction for Treasury bills on the Government Debt Management website.

For additional information please contact Magnús Freyr Hrafnsson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9679.