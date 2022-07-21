The Global Automotive Smart Helmet Market is expected to grow by $ 72.71 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.16% during the forecast period

New York, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Smart Helmet Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293167/?utm_source=GNW

16% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive smart helmet market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased use of electronic components in the automotive industry and its applications, stringent government rules, and an increasing number of accidents.

The automotive smart helmet market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive smart helmet market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Full helmet

• Half helmet



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the connected helmet technology: future of machine to machine (m2m) communication as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive smart helmet market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing sales of luxury motorcycles and surging sales of bicycle production will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive smart helmet market covers the following areas:

• Automotive smart helmet market sizing

• Automotive smart helmet market forecast

• Automotive smart helmet market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive smart helmet market vendors that include Arai Helmet Europe BV, Borderless Inc., Caberg Spa, Dainese Spa, Forcite Helmet Systems Pty Ltd., HJC EUROPE S.A.R.L., KIDO Sports Co. Ltd., Locatelli Spa, MOMO Helmets, MT HELMETS, Nexxpro SA, Nolangroup Spa, OGK KABUTO Co. Ltd., Praseus Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Schuberth GmbH, Sena Technologies Inc., SHOEI Co. Ltd., SMK Helmets, Steelbird Hi-Tech India Ltd., and SUOMY Motorsport Srl. Also, the automotive smart helmet market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

