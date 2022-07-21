The Global Fetal Bovine Serum Market is expected to grow by $ 249.72 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period

New York, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fetal Bovine Serum Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293166/?utm_source=GNW

44% during the forecast period. Our report on the fetal bovine serum market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising adoption of stem cell applications, strategic alliances among vendors, and the efficiency rate of FBS is higher than the traditional normal blood serum.

The fetal bovine serum market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The fetal bovine serum market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Biopharmaceuticals

• Human and animal vaccine

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing application in cell-based pharmaceutical research as one of the prime reasons driving the fetal bovine serum market growth during the next few years. Also, recent developments in FBS and an increase in support from governments to boost R&D in the pharmaceutical sector will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the fetal bovine serum market covers the following areas:

• Fetal bovine serum market sizing

• Fetal bovine serum market forecast

• Fetal bovine serum market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fetal bovine serum market vendors that include Access Biologicals LLC, Animal Technologies Inc., Anzco Foods Ltd, Atlas Biologicals Inc., Axil Scientific Pte Ltd., Bio Techne Corp., BIOWEST SAS, Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., GeminiBio, HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Moregate Biotech, Nucleus Biologics, PAN Biotech GmbH, Peak Serum Inc., Rocky Mountain Biologicals LLC., Sartorius AG, TCS Biosciences Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Tissue Culture Biologicals. Also, the fetal bovine serum market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

