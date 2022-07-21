Guggenheim Securities Expands Financial Services Investment Banking Practice With the Addition of James Blanco

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that James Blanco has joined the firm’s Financial Institutions Group (FIG) as a Senior Managing Director. Mr. Blanco focuses on advising diversified financial services companies.



“We are glad to welcome James to the firm,” said Mark Van Lith, CEO of Guggenheim Securities. “James’ experience from both corporate and advisory perspectives on complex transactions and financings represents a strong addition to our financial services investment banking team. We look forward to his continued success.”

Mr. Blanco has more than 15 years of investment banking experience. He joined Guggenheim from OneMain Financial, where he served as Executive Vice President and Head of Corporate Development. Prior to joining OneMain Financial, Blanco spent more than 10 years in the Financial Institutions Group at Barclays Investment Bank.

Mr. Blanco earned his B.S. in Industrial and Labor Relations from Cornell University, an M.S. in Systems and Management from New York University, and an MBA from Columbia Business School. He is based in Guggenheim’s New York office.

