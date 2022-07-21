The Global Smart Indoor Garden Systems Market is expected to grow by $ 899.39 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.15% during the forecast period

New York, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Indoor Garden Systems Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293146/?utm_source=GNW

15% during the forecast period. Our report on the smart indoor garden systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for IoT-based smart home garden watering systems, strategic development, and a rise in disposable income.

The smart indoor garden systems market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The smart indoor garden systems market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Floor garden

• Wall garden



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing popularity of vertical gardens as one of the prime reasons driving the smart indoor garden systems market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing strategic alliances and a rise in awareness about smart indoor gardening will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the smart indoor garden systems market covers the following areas:

• Smart indoor garden systems market sizing

• Smart indoor garden systems market forecast

• Smart indoor garden systems market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart indoor garden systems market vendors that include AeroFarms LLC, Agrilution Systems GmbH, AVA Technologies Inc., Bowery Farming Inc., CityCrop Automated Indoor Farming P.C, Click and Grow LLC, EDN Inc., Gardyn Inc., ingarden Inc., JOICOM Corp., Metropolis Farms Canada, Moistenland LLC, Natufia Saudi Arabia LLC, Plantui Oy, Rise Gardens LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, The Farm Project, The Leaf Land Scape, and Tower Garden. Also, the smart indoor garden systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

