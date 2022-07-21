Know Your Worth: New Book WHY WOMEN STAY WHEN THEY WANT TO GO Empowers Women to Leave Abusive Relationships

Charleston, SC, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When you look in the mirror, do you like the person you see? This is the question at the core of author Jeannie Middleton’s new book published by Palmetto Publishing. Ever since she tragically lost her daughter, Jeannie Middleton has made it her mission to help others. And the objective of her second self-help book is to help women free themselves from abusive relationships.

Many people wonder why women stay in toxic, abusive relationships, but the simple truth is they feel powerless to leave. Middleton confronts this conundrum head on, offering readers the support they need to reevaluate their self-worth and, in turn, their relationship. With their self-confidence restored and a renewed sense of purpose, readers are guided through the necessary steps to break free from an abusive relationship and offered practical information on where to go after leaving. For women who are ready to discover their worth, Middleton’s inspiring words offer reassurance and allow readers to see they have a choice and are capable of taking control of their future happiness.

Why Women Stay When They Want to Go is available for purchase online at Amazon.com.

About the Author:

Jeannie Middleton is the author of 27 Years. She holds a degree in nursing and psychology. When not writing, she enjoys life’s simple pleasures like spending time with her three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and caring for friends in need. She lives in Lindenhurst, Long Island with her husband of thirty years and their three German shepherds and two cats.

