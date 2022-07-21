The Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market is expected to grow by $ 401.47 million during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.06% during the forecast period

New York, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293133/?utm_source=GNW

06% during the forecast period. Our report on the spatial genomics and transcriptomics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by surge in adoption of spatial genomics and transcriptomics in drug discovery and development, increasing R & D investments and public-private funding, and the emergence of spatial omics as a technology-driven field.

The spatial genomics and transcriptomics market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The spatial genomics and transcriptomics market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Instruments

• Consumables



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing use of spatial omics for biomarker identification as one of the prime reasons driving the spatial genomics and transcriptomics market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing focus on product and service innovation and emerging potential of spatial genomics analysis as a cancer diagnostic will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on spatial genomics and transcriptomics market covers the following areas:

• Spatial genomics and transcriptomics market sizing

• Spatial genomics and transcriptomics market forecast

• Spatial genomics and transcriptomics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading spatial genomics and transcriptomics market vendors that include 10X Genomics Inc., Akoya Biosciences Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., BioSpyder Technologies Inc., Bio Techne Corp., Dovetail Genomics LLC, Fluidigm Corp., Illumina Inc., Lunaphore Technologies SA, NanoString Technologies Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., RareCyte Inc, Rebus Biosystems Inc, Resolve BioSciences GmbH, S2 Genomic Inc, Seven Bridges Genomics Inc., Singular Genomics System Inc, Ultivue Inc., Veranome Biosystems LLC, and Vizgen Corp. Also, the spatial genomics and transcriptomics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

