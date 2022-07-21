Carahsoft to Distribute HPE GreenLake Edge-to-Cloud Platform, Solutions and Services to the Public Sector

RESTON, Va., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that the entire HPE GreenLake cloud services portfolio, as well as HPE products, solutions and services are now available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft. HPE hybrid cloud solutions and services are now available to all HPE Medallion Partners through Carahsoft.



The HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform enables customers to accelerate data-first modernization and supports a broad ecosystem of channel partners. HPE enables partners to deliver a unified experience across edge to cloud through the HPE GreenLake platform while adding their own service offerings through the HPE GreenLake marketplace. Building on Carahsoft’s initial focus on the State, Local, and Education (SLED) market with HPE, Carahsoft is now authorized to distribute HPE solutions to the entire Public Sector and Authorized Reseller Partners.

“Our expanded distribution agreement with HPE is testimony to both companies‘ commitment and capabilities to serve the needs of our Public Sector customers and our reseller partners,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “HPE has entrusted us with a full range of their solutions and in just a few months, we have fielded a dedicated 50-member sales and marketing team and added HPE to more than a dozen Federal, State, Local and Education contract vehicles to make their solutions more broadly available to all of these customers. We have also partnered with an expanding set of reseller and integrator partners to bring complete solutions to the market. We very much look forward to growing this business together.”

Carahsoft is the largest new distribution partner that HPE has added in the past several years, and the only distributor with multiple Public Sector contracts that carry the full line of HPE and complimentary solutions like Nutanix, NVIDIA, Splunk, VMware, and Red Hat. Moreover, to further extend HPE GreenLake availability to Federal, State, Local, and Educational markets, Carahsoft added HPE’s industry solutions and enterprise services to its GSA Multiple Award Schedule and additional contracts including NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), E&I Cooperative Services Contract, OMNIA Partners and The Quilt.

“The availability of HPE GreenLake through Carahsoft and their reseller partners provides tremendous opportunity to deliver cloud services to help customers modernize their environments to deliver new business outcomes,” said George Hope, worldwide head of partner sales, HPE. “The HPE GreenLake as a service model allows both partners and customers to capitalize on a scalable, pay-as-you go platform that also delivers robust security, compliance and control.”

Hewlett Packard Enterprise products and services are now available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902, NASPO Cloud, and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the HPE team at Carahsoft at (703) 889-9839 or HPE@carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com