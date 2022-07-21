Bona Fide Masks® Earns Elite Distinction as Guangzhou Harley Commodity Co., Ltd.'s Premier Distributor

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bona Fide Masks Corp. (www.bonafidemasks.com), part of the Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) family of companies out of Mount Vernon, New York, announces today that the company has earned the highest level of distinction from renowned mask producer, Guangzhou Harley Commodity Co., Ltd. (Harley). Harley has reserved this exclusive designation for top performing mask partners that meet or exceed their expectations around transparent business practices and overall outstanding customer service. Earning this classification, particularly in a confusing mask marketplace, sets the Bona Fide Masks brand apart from other mask distributors and highlights the company's deep and unwavering commitment to being the most reputable and trusted mask distributor in the industry.

The valued partnership between Bona Fide Masks and Harley began when Bona Fide Masks launched in March of 2020. Over the last two years, both companies have looked to grow their partnership and expand product offerings. In July of 2021, Harley recognized Bona Fide Masks as its Authorized U.S. Distributor. More recently, the company awarded Bona Fide Masks the exclusive distribution rights for their KN95 masks in the U.S. and Canada. Today's announcement expands Bona Fide Masks position, solidifying it as the largest North American distributor for Harley's genuine mask products, including the NIOSH approved L-188 and L-288 N95 respirator masks.

Vivian Tang, Marketing Officer and Export Officer at Harley, states" We are proud to work with a trusted family owned and operated business. As an 80+ year old, fourth generation company, Ball Chain has an outstanding reputation for building long and lasting partnerships. We were delighted to name Bona Fide Masks as our exclusive distributor for KN95 products last year. As we continue to grow our partnership, we are thrilled to include our NIOSH approved N95 masks to their elite distinctions. Harley takes great pride in the vetting process, choosing only worthy companies for these notable recognitions. We highly recommend people purchase our masks through www.bonafidemasks.com."

Bill Taubner, President of Ball Chain Mfg. Co, Inc. said, "We are honored to continue working with Harley. to bring their high-quality, KN95 and NIOSH approved N95 respirator masks to people in need throughout the U.S. Our mission has always been to deliver authentic and trusted masks to as many people as possible. We gratefully accept Harley's designation and remain ready to ship Harley masks to our customers immediately."

ABOUT GUANGZHOU HARLEY COMMODITY CO., LTD.:

Guangzhou Harley Commodity Co., Ltd. (Harley) is a leading manufacturer of face masks, folding masks, gas masks, dust respirators, and ear plugs in China. The company is headquartered in Conghua District, Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province and covers 15,000 square meters. Founded in 2013, Harley has been committed to the research and development and production of respiratory protective equipment. It is an advanced occupational dust-proof PPE professional manufacturer of masks with AAA scale in China. The company has a sound management system, establishes a quality packaging system from production planning, quality, safety, raw material procurement, product security inspection, product quality control, and after-sales service, and strictly organizes quality measures at all stages and links of quality management. The factory is a long-term industry leader, recognized for its expertise in functional masks.

ABOUT BALL CHAIN MANUFACTURING CO., INC. AND BONA FIDE MASKS CORP.:

The current owners' great-grandfather and grandfather started Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) in a small garage behind their home in the Bronx, NY. The company has been family-owned and operated since 1938. Ball Chain is now the world's largest manufacturer of ball chains (www.ballchain.com), seen on military dog tags, ceiling fans, handbags and light pulls, among many other goods. The company manufactures more than 3 million feet of product per week at its Mount Vernon, New York factory (all ball chains are made in the USA). Ball Chain is the exclusive supplier to the U.S. military for the iconic dog tag ID necklace worn by U.S. servicemen and women, and the company takes tremendous pride in everything it does.

Originally a division of Ball Chain, Bona Fide Masks Corp. handles warehousing and distribution with the utmost focus, systematically employing proven, regimented processes and protocols, as supply chain security and transparency are its highest priorities. In this regard, Bona Fide Masks is proud to issue statements of authenticity, providing further confidence to its customers and reinforcing its commitment to supply chain integrity.

Media Contact:

914.664.7500

Bill Taubner, President, bill@ballchain.com

Cristina Chianese, VP of Marketing & Strategy, cristina@ballchain.com

