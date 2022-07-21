EQUASENS (ex Pharmagest Interactive): H1 2022 HALF-YEAR REPORT ON THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT WITH THE BROKERAGE FIRM GILBERT DUPONT

Villers Les Nancy, FRANCE

Villers-lès-Nancy, 21 July 2022 – 6:00 p.m. (CET)

PRESS RELEASE

H1 2022 HALF-YEAR REPORT ON THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT
WITH THE BROKERAGE FIRM GILBERT DUPONT

Under the liquidity agreement administered by the brokerage firm, Gilbert Dupont, on behalf of EQUASENS, liquidity account holdings at 30 June 2021 were as follows:

- Number of shares: 2,779
- Cash balance: €149,326.28

For the 2022 first half, a summary of total transactions is provided below:

PURCHASES42,335 shares€3,403,363.601,728 transactions
SALES41,146 shares€3,273,914.361,861 transactions

For information, liquidity account holdings were reported as follows:
in the half-year report of 31 December 2021:

- Number of shares: 1,590
- Cash balance: €278,775.56

when the liquidity agreement was first implemented:

- Number of shares: 2,219
- Cash balance: 50 000,00 €.

This liquidity agreement is executed in accordance with decision No. 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (“AMF”) establishing accepted market practices in relation to liquidity agreements for shares.

About Equasens Group:

With more than 1,200 employees fulfilling a vital role as “Citizens in the Service of Health and Well-Being”, Equasens Group is today a key player in the European healthcare sector, providing software solutions to all healthcare professionals (pharmacists, primary care practitioners, hospitals, Hospital-at-Home structures, retirement homes, health centres) in both primary and secondary care sectors.

With operations in France, Italy, Belgium, Luxembourg and the United Kingdom, Equasens Group is currently developing the leading healthcare platform and a unique ecosystem in France and Europe benefiting people by making available the very best of technology.

Listed on Euronext Paris™ - Compartment A

Included in the Euronext Tech Leaders segment and the European Rising Tech label
Indexes: MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP - GAÏA Index 2020 - CAC® SMALL and CAC® All-Tradable by inclusion

Eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (“Service à Réglement Différé” - SRD) and equity savings accounts invested in small and mid caps (PEA-PME).
ISIN: FR0012882389 - Ticker Code: EQS

For all the latest news on Equasens Group go towww.equasens.com

APPENDIX

 PurchasesSales
 Number of transactionsNumber of sharesNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesNumber of transactionsNumber of shares
TOTAL1 72842.3353.403.363.601 86141.1463.273.914.36
03/01/20222565761229.711417016056.01
04/01/2022840637572.781429527465
05/01/2022074268093.490807368
06/01/20223454348572.385807166
07/01/2022824021265.012048343069.98
10/01/20222356449412.325504455
11/01/20227180154751831427135.69
12/01/20221733929185.292854146717.08
13/01/20222144838470.392338332982.2
14/01/20221847240243916814390.39
17/01/2022622519160.012448541533.51
18/01/20222557549049.63526022230.99
19/01/2022025121319.89028023927.51
20/01/20223897547.21528924742.1
21/01/2022064554372.98020016980
24/01/2022034928220.38000
25/01/20221431824841.711136528798.5
26/01/202215039251427021236.2
27/01/2022033626069.8062248480.98
28/01/20221431824877.112239531022
31/01/20220002633126513.99
01/02/2022000045536913.6
02/02/20221117714497.891422718655
03/02/20222768154773.112164.2
04/02/20222153842051.32813810856.1
07/02/202246551383066252656.87
08/02/20223255844022.81621116891.79
09/02/2022000075760908.6
10/02/20222950941146.49616613625.6
11/02/20222462449153.983057945792.47
14/02/2022044234067.590251920
15/02/2022817613393.645100678491.54
16/02/20223648738019.219997926.9
17/02/20221839629925.2116462
18/02/20222942831877.7717513120
21/02/20221831122369.33463309
22/02/20222036525308.111944831401.48
23/02/20221728720386.992141729847.82
24/02/20222752335820.113199569426.52
25/02/20227856045.53162345120.28
28/02/20221619114199.992765048590.3
01/03/20222245934390.12824018277.99
02/03/20222441330423.112665849088.38
03/03/20221746935310.592840630881.9
04/03/20223757342328.61525418947.51
07/03/20221531321460.52354538344.51
08/03/20222232523614.991845933913.08
09/03/20222957141879.62357142260.62
10/03/20221237827984.42253840046.3
11/03/2022816412215.612246735156.18
14/03/202224030602031023781.81
15/03/20223048536848.021251897.5
16/03/2022000039930910.21
17/03/20221845035379.322428422445.8
18/03/20221136228444.42132825898.58
21/03/20227150119451730023935.41
22/03/2022517213901.92630424651.3
23/03/20222262350980.531215312647.81
24/03/2022062350717.12021017144.11
25/03/20221131055.63254644995.59
28/03/20222478063846.982962351636.92
29/03/20220002850542480.2
30/03/20221230926160.311624620965.99
31/03/2022924320746.492132027495.1
01/04/2022935530986.992531827807.51
04/04/2022020518215.99024421809.5
05/04/202221515455331504500
06/04/20221341536370.521939534837.5
07/04/20222048042142.71935831504.11
08/04/20221550243717.021312110617.5
11/04/20221724020521.8516514147
12/04/2022026422512.2070260274
13/04/20228192165471317815371.4
14/04/20221224921471.592038533282.4
19/04/20222656548410.61000
20/04/20222332127093.41417614981.81
21/04/20221724020086.992121012.8
22/04/20222242534593.09000
25/04/20221538930741.191938430443.21
26/04/20222039530804.31000
27/04/20221532224580.11132224734.78
28/04/2022713110151.41333425987.71
29/04/20221743033207.0151118636
02/05/20221036627945.312864949838.59
03/05/20221177.23160547338.59
04/05/20221620115876.211121917548.1
05/05/2022835028066.011848739518.98
06/05/20222558746337.61329823747.11
09/05/20222442332844.811826820868.2
10/05/20221425119338.62543333527.8
11/05/20222141331833.591527221174.79
12/05/20222435426772.49000
13/05/20221175.22359645800.51
16/05/202215038801834026454.89
17/05/2022628522141.911854342571.53
18/05/20221624419252.412840532067.62
19/05/20221429623440.391442333699.39
20/05/2022617414038.811124519791.81
23/05/20226196158392126821746.51
24/05/20222251941922.23917314031.6
25/05/20224776175.56927423
26/05/20221418514882.61413110562.01
27/05/202251229843.22351041486.1
30/05/20221019116122.12426522352.19
31/05/20222869757794.823322716.8
01/06/2022619015448.011725120566.89
02/06/202258066021633727993.11
03/06/20221323219484.22134228828.62
06/06/20221837030991.391116113467.01
07/06/2022727022371.012754845824.2
08/06/20223276164124.61956047423.71
09/06/20222950842303.418917583.2
10/06/20223255745458000
13/06/20221632024731.392028722276.39
14/06/20221831823871.45987451.4
15/06/20221336926821.912759543828.3
16/06/20222344632633.698715325
17/06/202281168426.213273554261.89
20/06/2022000039729878.5
21/06/2022056843020.77023818261.6
22/06/2022038028387.48048336209.79
23/06/20222155741781.572255041388.99
24/06/20220002640831223.91
27/06/20224856687.52429423186.99
28/06/20226228181461829723806.01
29/06/20221340331694.023493859.5
30/06/20221645434398.991340630902

