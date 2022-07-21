EQUASENS (ex Pharmagest Interactive): H1 2022 HALF-YEAR REPORT ON THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT WITH THE BROKERAGE FIRM GILBERT DUPONT

Villers-lès-Nancy, 21 July 2022 – 6:00 p.m. (CET)
PRESS RELEASE
H1 2022 HALF-YEAR REPORT ON THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT
WITH THE BROKERAGE FIRM GILBERT DUPONT
Under the liquidity agreement administered by the brokerage firm, Gilbert Dupont, on behalf of EQUASENS, liquidity account holdings at 30 June 2021 were as follows:
- Number of shares: 2,779
- Cash balance: €149,326.28
For the 2022 first half, a summary of total transactions is provided below:
|PURCHASES
|42,335 shares
|€3,403,363.60
|1,728 transactions
|SALES
|41,146 shares
|€3,273,914.36
|1,861 transactions
For information, liquidity account holdings were reported as follows:
in the half-year report of 31 December 2021:
- Number of shares: 1,590
- Cash balance: €278,775.56
when the liquidity agreement was first implemented:
- Number of shares: 2,219
- Cash balance: 50 000,00 €.
This liquidity agreement is executed in accordance with decision No. 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (“AMF”) establishing accepted market practices in relation to liquidity agreements for shares.
About Equasens Group:
With more than 1,200 employees fulfilling a vital role as “Citizens in the Service of Health and Well-Being”, Equasens Group is today a key player in the European healthcare sector, providing software solutions to all healthcare professionals (pharmacists, primary care practitioners, hospitals, Hospital-at-Home structures, retirement homes, health centres) in both primary and secondary care sectors.
With operations in France, Italy, Belgium, Luxembourg and the United Kingdom, Equasens Group is currently developing the leading healthcare platform and a unique ecosystem in France and Europe benefiting people by making available the very best of technology.
Listed on Euronext Paris™ - Compartment A
Included in the Euronext Tech Leaders segment and the European Rising Tech label
Indexes: MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP - GAÏA Index 2020 - CAC® SMALL and CAC® All-Tradable by inclusion
Eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (“Service à Réglement Différé” - SRD) and equity savings accounts invested in small and mid caps (PEA-PME).
ISIN: FR0012882389 - Ticker Code: EQS
For all the latest news on Equasens Group go towww.equasens.com
CONTACTS
Analyst and Investor Relations:
Chief Administrative and Financial Officer: Jean-Yves SAMSON
Tel. +33 (0)3 83 15 90 67 - jean-yves.samson@equasens.com
Media Relations:
FIN’EXTENSO - Isabelle APRILE
+33 (0)1 39 97 61 22 - i.aprile@finextenso.fr
APPENDIX
|Purchases
|Sales
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|TOTAL
|1 728
|42.335
|3.403.363.60
|1 861
|41.146
|3.273.914.36
|03/01/2022
|25
|657
|61229.71
|14
|170
|16056.01
|04/01/2022
|8
|406
|37572.78
|14
|295
|27465
|05/01/2022
|0
|742
|68093.49
|0
|80
|7368
|06/01/2022
|34
|543
|48572.38
|5
|80
|7166
|07/01/2022
|8
|240
|21265.01
|20
|483
|43069.98
|10/01/2022
|23
|564
|49412.32
|5
|50
|4455
|11/01/2022
|7
|180
|15475
|18
|314
|27135.69
|12/01/2022
|17
|339
|29185.29
|28
|541
|46717.08
|13/01/2022
|21
|448
|38470.39
|23
|383
|32982.2
|14/01/2022
|18
|472
|40243
|9
|168
|14390.39
|17/01/2022
|6
|225
|19160.01
|24
|485
|41533.51
|18/01/2022
|25
|575
|49049.63
|5
|260
|22230.99
|19/01/2022
|0
|251
|21319.89
|0
|280
|23927.51
|20/01/2022
|3
|89
|7547.2
|15
|289
|24742.1
|21/01/2022
|0
|645
|54372.98
|0
|200
|16980
|24/01/2022
|0
|349
|28220.38
|0
|0
|0
|25/01/2022
|14
|318
|24841.71
|11
|365
|28798.5
|26/01/2022
|1
|50
|3925
|14
|270
|21236.2
|27/01/2022
|0
|336
|26069.8
|0
|622
|48480.98
|28/01/2022
|14
|318
|24877.11
|22
|395
|31022
|31/01/2022
|0
|0
|0
|26
|331
|26513.99
|01/02/2022
|0
|0
|0
|0
|455
|36913.6
|02/02/2022
|11
|177
|14497.89
|14
|227
|18655
|03/02/2022
|27
|681
|54773.1
|1
|2
|164.2
|04/02/2022
|21
|538
|42051.32
|8
|138
|10856.1
|07/02/2022
|4
|65
|5138
|30
|662
|52656.87
|08/02/2022
|32
|558
|44022.8
|16
|211
|16891.79
|09/02/2022
|0
|0
|0
|0
|757
|60908.6
|10/02/2022
|29
|509
|41146.49
|6
|166
|13625.6
|11/02/2022
|24
|624
|49153.98
|30
|579
|45792.47
|14/02/2022
|0
|442
|34067.59
|0
|25
|1920
|15/02/2022
|8
|176
|13393.6
|45
|1006
|78491.54
|16/02/2022
|36
|487
|38019.21
|9
|99
|7926.9
|17/02/2022
|18
|396
|29925.21
|1
|6
|462
|18/02/2022
|29
|428
|31877.7
|7
|175
|13120
|21/02/2022
|18
|311
|22369.3
|3
|46
|3309
|22/02/2022
|20
|365
|25308.11
|19
|448
|31401.48
|23/02/2022
|17
|287
|20386.99
|21
|417
|29847.82
|24/02/2022
|27
|523
|35820.11
|31
|995
|69426.52
|25/02/2022
|7
|85
|6045.5
|31
|623
|45120.28
|28/02/2022
|16
|191
|14199.99
|27
|650
|48590.3
|01/03/2022
|22
|459
|34390.12
|8
|240
|18277.99
|02/03/2022
|24
|413
|30423.11
|26
|658
|49088.38
|03/03/2022
|17
|469
|35310.59
|28
|406
|30881.9
|04/03/2022
|37
|573
|42328.6
|15
|254
|18947.51
|07/03/2022
|15
|313
|21460.5
|23
|545
|38344.51
|08/03/2022
|22
|325
|23614.99
|18
|459
|33913.08
|09/03/2022
|29
|571
|41879.6
|23
|571
|42260.62
|10/03/2022
|12
|378
|27984.4
|22
|538
|40046.3
|11/03/2022
|8
|164
|12215.61
|22
|467
|35156.18
|14/03/2022
|2
|40
|3060
|20
|310
|23781.81
|15/03/2022
|30
|485
|36848.02
|1
|25
|1897.5
|16/03/2022
|0
|0
|0
|0
|399
|30910.21
|17/03/2022
|18
|450
|35379.32
|24
|284
|22445.8
|18/03/2022
|11
|362
|28444.4
|21
|328
|25898.58
|21/03/2022
|7
|150
|11945
|17
|300
|23935.41
|22/03/2022
|5
|172
|13901.9
|26
|304
|24651.3
|23/03/2022
|22
|623
|50980.53
|12
|153
|12647.81
|24/03/2022
|0
|623
|50717.12
|0
|210
|17144.11
|25/03/2022
|1
|13
|1055.6
|32
|546
|44995.59
|28/03/2022
|24
|780
|63846.98
|29
|623
|51636.92
|29/03/2022
|0
|0
|0
|28
|505
|42480.2
|30/03/2022
|12
|309
|26160.31
|16
|246
|20965.99
|31/03/2022
|9
|243
|20746.49
|21
|320
|27495.1
|01/04/2022
|9
|355
|30986.99
|25
|318
|27807.51
|04/04/2022
|0
|205
|18215.99
|0
|244
|21809.5
|05/04/2022
|21
|515
|45533
|1
|50
|4500
|06/04/2022
|13
|415
|36370.52
|19
|395
|34837.5
|07/04/2022
|20
|480
|42142.7
|19
|358
|31504.11
|08/04/2022
|15
|502
|43717.02
|13
|121
|10617.5
|11/04/2022
|17
|240
|20521.8
|5
|165
|14147
|12/04/2022
|0
|264
|22512.2
|0
|702
|60274
|13/04/2022
|8
|192
|16547
|13
|178
|15371.4
|14/04/2022
|12
|249
|21471.59
|20
|385
|33282.4
|19/04/2022
|26
|565
|48410.61
|0
|0
|0
|20/04/2022
|23
|321
|27093.4
|14
|176
|14981.81
|21/04/2022
|17
|240
|20086.99
|2
|12
|1012.8
|22/04/2022
|22
|425
|34593.09
|0
|0
|0
|25/04/2022
|15
|389
|30741.19
|19
|384
|30443.21
|26/04/2022
|20
|395
|30804.31
|0
|0
|0
|27/04/2022
|15
|322
|24580.1
|11
|322
|24734.78
|28/04/2022
|7
|131
|10151.4
|13
|334
|25987.71
|29/04/2022
|17
|430
|33207.01
|5
|111
|8636
|02/05/2022
|10
|366
|27945.31
|28
|649
|49838.59
|03/05/2022
|1
|1
|77.2
|31
|605
|47338.59
|04/05/2022
|16
|201
|15876.21
|11
|219
|17548.1
|05/05/2022
|8
|350
|28066.01
|18
|487
|39518.98
|06/05/2022
|25
|587
|46337.6
|13
|298
|23747.11
|09/05/2022
|24
|423
|32844.81
|18
|268
|20868.2
|10/05/2022
|14
|251
|19338.6
|25
|433
|33527.8
|11/05/2022
|21
|413
|31833.59
|15
|272
|21174.79
|12/05/2022
|24
|354
|26772.49
|0
|0
|0
|13/05/2022
|1
|1
|75.2
|23
|596
|45800.51
|16/05/2022
|1
|50
|3880
|18
|340
|26454.89
|17/05/2022
|6
|285
|22141.91
|18
|543
|42571.53
|18/05/2022
|16
|244
|19252.41
|28
|405
|32067.62
|19/05/2022
|14
|296
|23440.39
|14
|423
|33699.39
|20/05/2022
|6
|174
|14038.81
|11
|245
|19791.81
|23/05/2022
|6
|196
|15839
|21
|268
|21746.51
|24/05/2022
|22
|519
|41922.23
|9
|173
|14031.6
|25/05/2022
|4
|77
|6175.5
|6
|92
|7423
|26/05/2022
|14
|185
|14882.6
|14
|131
|10562.01
|27/05/2022
|5
|122
|9843.2
|23
|510
|41486.1
|30/05/2022
|10
|191
|16122.1
|24
|265
|22352.19
|31/05/2022
|28
|697
|57794.82
|3
|32
|2716.8
|01/06/2022
|6
|190
|15448.01
|17
|251
|20566.89
|02/06/2022
|5
|80
|6602
|16
|337
|27993.11
|03/06/2022
|13
|232
|19484.2
|21
|342
|28828.62
|06/06/2022
|18
|370
|30991.39
|11
|161
|13467.01
|07/06/2022
|7
|270
|22371.01
|27
|548
|45824.2
|08/06/2022
|32
|761
|64124.6
|19
|560
|47423.71
|09/06/2022
|29
|508
|42303.4
|18
|91
|7583.2
|10/06/2022
|32
|557
|45458
|0
|0
|0
|13/06/2022
|16
|320
|24731.39
|20
|287
|22276.39
|14/06/2022
|18
|318
|23871.4
|5
|98
|7451.4
|15/06/2022
|13
|369
|26821.91
|27
|595
|43828.3
|16/06/2022
|23
|446
|32633.69
|8
|71
|5325
|17/06/2022
|8
|116
|8426.21
|32
|735
|54261.89
|20/06/2022
|0
|0
|0
|0
|397
|29878.5
|21/06/2022
|0
|568
|43020.77
|0
|238
|18261.6
|22/06/2022
|0
|380
|28387.48
|0
|483
|36209.79
|23/06/2022
|21
|557
|41781.57
|22
|550
|41388.99
|24/06/2022
|0
|0
|0
|26
|408
|31223.91
|27/06/2022
|4
|85
|6687.5
|24
|294
|23186.99
|28/06/2022
|6
|228
|18146
|18
|297
|23806.01
|29/06/2022
|13
|403
|31694.02
|3
|49
|3859.5
|30/06/2022
|16
|454
|34398.99
|13
|406
|30902
Attachment