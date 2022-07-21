EQUASENS (ex Pharmagest Interactive): H1 2022 HALF-YEAR REPORT ON THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT WITH THE BROKERAGE FIRM GILBERT DUPONT

English French

Villers-lès-Nancy, 21 July 2022 – 6:00 p.m. (CET)

PRESS RELEASE

H1 2022 HALF-YEAR REPORT ON THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

WITH THE BROKERAGE FIRM GILBERT DUPONT

Under the liquidity agreement administered by the brokerage firm, Gilbert Dupont, on behalf of EQUASENS, liquidity account holdings at 30 June 2021 were as follows:

- Number of shares: 2,779

- Cash balance: €149,326.28

For the 2022 first half, a summary of total transactions is provided below:

PURCHASES 42,335 shares €3,403,363.60 1,728 transactions SALES 41,146 shares €3,273,914.36 1,861 transactions

For information, liquidity account holdings were reported as follows:

in the half-year report of 31 December 2021:

- Number of shares: 1,590

- Cash balance: €278,775.56

when the liquidity agreement was first implemented:

- Number of shares: 2,219

- Cash balance: 50 000,00 €.

This liquidity agreement is executed in accordance with decision No. 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (“AMF”) establishing accepted market practices in relation to liquidity agreements for shares.

About Equasens Group:

With more than 1,200 employees fulfilling a vital role as “Citizens in the Service of Health and Well-Being”, Equasens Group is today a key player in the European healthcare sector, providing software solutions to all healthcare professionals (pharmacists, primary care practitioners, hospitals, Hospital-at-Home structures, retirement homes, health centres) in both primary and secondary care sectors.

With operations in France, Italy, Belgium, Luxembourg and the United Kingdom, Equasens Group is currently developing the leading healthcare platform and a unique ecosystem in France and Europe benefiting people by making available the very best of technology.

Listed on Euronext Paris™ - Compartment A

Included in the Euronext Tech Leaders segment and the European Rising Tech label

Indexes: MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP - GAÏA Index 2020 - CAC® SMALL and CAC® All-Tradable by inclusion

Eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (“Service à Réglement Différé” - SRD) and equity savings accounts invested in small and mid caps (PEA-PME).

ISIN: FR0012882389 - Ticker Code: EQS

For all the latest news on Equasens Group go to

APPENDIX

Purchases Sales Number of transactions Number of shares Number of transactions Number of shares Number of transactions Number of shares TOTAL 1 728 42.335 3.403.363.60 1 861 41.146 3.273.914.36 03/01/2022 25 657 61229.71 14 170 16056.01 04/01/2022 8 406 37572.78 14 295 27465 05/01/2022 0 742 68093.49 0 80 7368 06/01/2022 34 543 48572.38 5 80 7166 07/01/2022 8 240 21265.01 20 483 43069.98 10/01/2022 23 564 49412.32 5 50 4455 11/01/2022 7 180 15475 18 314 27135.69 12/01/2022 17 339 29185.29 28 541 46717.08 13/01/2022 21 448 38470.39 23 383 32982.2 14/01/2022 18 472 40243 9 168 14390.39 17/01/2022 6 225 19160.01 24 485 41533.51 18/01/2022 25 575 49049.63 5 260 22230.99 19/01/2022 0 251 21319.89 0 280 23927.51 20/01/2022 3 89 7547.2 15 289 24742.1 21/01/2022 0 645 54372.98 0 200 16980 24/01/2022 0 349 28220.38 0 0 0 25/01/2022 14 318 24841.71 11 365 28798.5 26/01/2022 1 50 3925 14 270 21236.2 27/01/2022 0 336 26069.8 0 622 48480.98 28/01/2022 14 318 24877.11 22 395 31022 31/01/2022 0 0 0 26 331 26513.99 01/02/2022 0 0 0 0 455 36913.6 02/02/2022 11 177 14497.89 14 227 18655 03/02/2022 27 681 54773.1 1 2 164.2 04/02/2022 21 538 42051.32 8 138 10856.1 07/02/2022 4 65 5138 30 662 52656.87 08/02/2022 32 558 44022.8 16 211 16891.79 09/02/2022 0 0 0 0 757 60908.6 10/02/2022 29 509 41146.49 6 166 13625.6 11/02/2022 24 624 49153.98 30 579 45792.47 14/02/2022 0 442 34067.59 0 25 1920 15/02/2022 8 176 13393.6 45 1006 78491.54 16/02/2022 36 487 38019.21 9 99 7926.9 17/02/2022 18 396 29925.21 1 6 462 18/02/2022 29 428 31877.7 7 175 13120 21/02/2022 18 311 22369.3 3 46 3309 22/02/2022 20 365 25308.11 19 448 31401.48 23/02/2022 17 287 20386.99 21 417 29847.82 24/02/2022 27 523 35820.11 31 995 69426.52 25/02/2022 7 85 6045.5 31 623 45120.28 28/02/2022 16 191 14199.99 27 650 48590.3 01/03/2022 22 459 34390.12 8 240 18277.99 02/03/2022 24 413 30423.11 26 658 49088.38 03/03/2022 17 469 35310.59 28 406 30881.9 04/03/2022 37 573 42328.6 15 254 18947.51 07/03/2022 15 313 21460.5 23 545 38344.51 08/03/2022 22 325 23614.99 18 459 33913.08 09/03/2022 29 571 41879.6 23 571 42260.62 10/03/2022 12 378 27984.4 22 538 40046.3 11/03/2022 8 164 12215.61 22 467 35156.18 14/03/2022 2 40 3060 20 310 23781.81 15/03/2022 30 485 36848.02 1 25 1897.5 16/03/2022 0 0 0 0 399 30910.21 17/03/2022 18 450 35379.32 24 284 22445.8 18/03/2022 11 362 28444.4 21 328 25898.58 21/03/2022 7 150 11945 17 300 23935.41 22/03/2022 5 172 13901.9 26 304 24651.3 23/03/2022 22 623 50980.53 12 153 12647.81 24/03/2022 0 623 50717.12 0 210 17144.11 25/03/2022 1 13 1055.6 32 546 44995.59 28/03/2022 24 780 63846.98 29 623 51636.92 29/03/2022 0 0 0 28 505 42480.2 30/03/2022 12 309 26160.31 16 246 20965.99 31/03/2022 9 243 20746.49 21 320 27495.1 01/04/2022 9 355 30986.99 25 318 27807.51 04/04/2022 0 205 18215.99 0 244 21809.5 05/04/2022 21 515 45533 1 50 4500 06/04/2022 13 415 36370.52 19 395 34837.5 07/04/2022 20 480 42142.7 19 358 31504.11 08/04/2022 15 502 43717.02 13 121 10617.5 11/04/2022 17 240 20521.8 5 165 14147 12/04/2022 0 264 22512.2 0 702 60274 13/04/2022 8 192 16547 13 178 15371.4 14/04/2022 12 249 21471.59 20 385 33282.4 19/04/2022 26 565 48410.61 0 0 0 20/04/2022 23 321 27093.4 14 176 14981.81 21/04/2022 17 240 20086.99 2 12 1012.8 22/04/2022 22 425 34593.09 0 0 0 25/04/2022 15 389 30741.19 19 384 30443.21 26/04/2022 20 395 30804.31 0 0 0 27/04/2022 15 322 24580.1 11 322 24734.78 28/04/2022 7 131 10151.4 13 334 25987.71 29/04/2022 17 430 33207.01 5 111 8636 02/05/2022 10 366 27945.31 28 649 49838.59 03/05/2022 1 1 77.2 31 605 47338.59 04/05/2022 16 201 15876.21 11 219 17548.1 05/05/2022 8 350 28066.01 18 487 39518.98 06/05/2022 25 587 46337.6 13 298 23747.11 09/05/2022 24 423 32844.81 18 268 20868.2 10/05/2022 14 251 19338.6 25 433 33527.8 11/05/2022 21 413 31833.59 15 272 21174.79 12/05/2022 24 354 26772.49 0 0 0 13/05/2022 1 1 75.2 23 596 45800.51 16/05/2022 1 50 3880 18 340 26454.89 17/05/2022 6 285 22141.91 18 543 42571.53 18/05/2022 16 244 19252.41 28 405 32067.62 19/05/2022 14 296 23440.39 14 423 33699.39 20/05/2022 6 174 14038.81 11 245 19791.81 23/05/2022 6 196 15839 21 268 21746.51 24/05/2022 22 519 41922.23 9 173 14031.6 25/05/2022 4 77 6175.5 6 92 7423 26/05/2022 14 185 14882.6 14 131 10562.01 27/05/2022 5 122 9843.2 23 510 41486.1 30/05/2022 10 191 16122.1 24 265 22352.19 31/05/2022 28 697 57794.82 3 32 2716.8 01/06/2022 6 190 15448.01 17 251 20566.89 02/06/2022 5 80 6602 16 337 27993.11 03/06/2022 13 232 19484.2 21 342 28828.62 06/06/2022 18 370 30991.39 11 161 13467.01 07/06/2022 7 270 22371.01 27 548 45824.2 08/06/2022 32 761 64124.6 19 560 47423.71 09/06/2022 29 508 42303.4 18 91 7583.2 10/06/2022 32 557 45458 0 0 0 13/06/2022 16 320 24731.39 20 287 22276.39 14/06/2022 18 318 23871.4 5 98 7451.4 15/06/2022 13 369 26821.91 27 595 43828.3 16/06/2022 23 446 32633.69 8 71 5325 17/06/2022 8 116 8426.21 32 735 54261.89 20/06/2022 0 0 0 0 397 29878.5 21/06/2022 0 568 43020.77 0 238 18261.6 22/06/2022 0 380 28387.48 0 483 36209.79 23/06/2022 21 557 41781.57 22 550 41388.99 24/06/2022 0 0 0 26 408 31223.91 27/06/2022 4 85 6687.5 24 294 23186.99 28/06/2022 6 228 18146 18 297 23806.01 29/06/2022 13 403 31694.02 3 49 3859.5 30/06/2022 16 454 34398.99 13 406 30902

