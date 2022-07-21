Result of AGM

Octopus AIM VCT plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

Octopus AIM VCT plc announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held on 21 July 2022.

All Resolutions were carried on a show of hands. Details of proxy votes submitted in respect of the resolutions are detailed below.

ResolutionVotes
For		Percentage of votes cast Chair’s DiscretionPercentage of votes castVotes AgainstPercentage of votes castVotes Withheld
13,489,18184.59627,11015.218,4510.2020,945
23,523,96485.24594,35914.3716,0040.3911,360
33,292,94080.85637,60715.65142,4033.5072,737
43,372,68682.85618,29015.1979,9381.9674,773
53,383,85883.54618,29015.2648,6261.2094,913
63,309,61781.30671,20816.4990,0892.2174,773
73,323,72181.33691,33916.9171,8071.7658,820
83,308,17480.44694,00516.87110,5362.6932,972
93,454,34683.66655,38315.8719,2530.4716,705
103,414,22383.39673,78616.456,4390.1651,239
113,421,42183.20662,05716.1028,8380.7033,371
123,435,79183.55658,25016.0118,2750.4433,371
133,427,44482.90655,38315.8551,5001.2511,360
143,242,69081.14711,16817.7942,5801.07143,396
153,417,95582.67708,30117.138,0710.2011,360

Based on an Issued Share Capital of Ordinary Shares of 159,476,180 as at 21 July 2022, 2.6% of the shares in issue lodged valid proxies in relation to this meeting.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

