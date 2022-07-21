Result of AGM

Octopus AIM VCT plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

Octopus AIM VCT plc announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held on 21 July 2022.

All Resolutions were carried on a show of hands. Details of proxy votes submitted in respect of the resolutions are detailed below.

Resolution Votes

For Percentage of votes cast Chair’s Discretion Percentage of votes cast Votes Against Percentage of votes cast Votes Withheld 1 3,489,181 84.59 627,110 15.21 8,451 0.20 20,945 2 3,523,964 85.24 594,359 14.37 16,004 0.39 11,360 3 3,292,940 80.85 637,607 15.65 142,403 3.50 72,737 4 3,372,686 82.85 618,290 15.19 79,938 1.96 74,773 5 3,383,858 83.54 618,290 15.26 48,626 1.20 94,913 6 3,309,617 81.30 671,208 16.49 90,089 2.21 74,773 7 3,323,721 81.33 691,339 16.91 71,807 1.76 58,820 8 3,308,174 80.44 694,005 16.87 110,536 2.69 32,972 9 3,454,346 83.66 655,383 15.87 19,253 0.47 16,705 10 3,414,223 83.39 673,786 16.45 6,439 0.16 51,239 11 3,421,421 83.20 662,057 16.10 28,838 0.70 33,371 12 3,435,791 83.55 658,250 16.01 18,275 0.44 33,371 13 3,427,444 82.90 655,383 15.85 51,500 1.25 11,360 14 3,242,690 81.14 711,168 17.79 42,580 1.07 143,396 15 3,417,955 82.67 708,301 17.13 8,071 0.20 11,360

Based on an Issued Share Capital of Ordinary Shares of 159,476,180 as at 21 July 2022, 2.6% of the shares in issue lodged valid proxies in relation to this meeting.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619