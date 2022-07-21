English French



Sword Group



Outperformance confirmed in Q2 2022



Organic Growth (1) +26.1%



(1) on a like-for-like basis

KEY FIGURES

For the second quarter of 2022, the consolidated revenue is €68.4m and consolidated profitability (EBITDA margin) is 12.7% or €8.7m.

For the first half of 2022, the consolidated revenue is €132.0m with a consolidated profitability (EBITDA margin) of 13.0% or €17.2m.

These key figures include four months of Ping Network Solutions, acquired in March 2022, and four months of Sword GRC, sold in April 2022.

1ST SEMESTER ACCOUNTS

H1 | non audited figures €m 2022 2021 Consolidated



Growth Revenue 132.0 98.9 +33.5% EBITDA 17.2 13.1 +31.3% EBITDA margin 13.0% 13.3% -



ANALYSIS

In the first half of 2022, the Group achieved a consolidated growth of +33.5% and profitability of 13.0%.

It appears that profitability remains constant and sustained, while maintaining an exceptional growth rate.



OUTLOOK FOR 2022

For the year 2022, the perspectives of growth lead the Group to reassess its objectives as follows:

2022 Consolidated Revenue: €250m



AGENDA

To attend the half-year results presentation meeting on 7 September at 10am in Paris Register here





About Sword Group



Sword has 2,400+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.



As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.



Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.





Agenda



07/09/22



2022 Half Year Results Presentation Meeting, 10am, Paris



25/10/22



Publication of Q3 2022 Results



25/01/23



Publication of Q4 2022 Results



