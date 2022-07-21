KISS PR Brand Story Now Offers SEO, PR and Content Marketing Services to Chinese Clients With Local Representation

Dallas, TX , July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KISS PR China based local representative is a native of China and who will help clients from China to help their content marketing needs on a timely basis. Additionally, KISS PR will offer White Label services to China-based SEO, digital media and PR companies wanting to do business outside of China.



Dallas, TX - For decades, Kiss PR has been one of the industry's top digital marketing companies with an extensive team covering the U.S., Europe and Asia region.

Now, Kiss PR Brand Story offers services to clients across China via the local partnership. This new addition to their ever-growing list of news distribution partners represents a milestone achievement for Kiss PR as they continue to expand their global reach and influence as well as extend their services to more clients worldwide.

KISS PR Brand Story

KISS PR has launched a news service for its Chinese clients. The Dallas-based news distribution and content marketing company has established distribution partners to distribute various types of content services. The suite of services includes:



Public Relations

Blockchain marketing services

Content Writing and Distribution

Business Communication

Marketing Communication

Reputation Management

Crisis management

“The KISS PR China partnership will also allow Chinese companies to communicate their messages more precisely. The service is now available, and we strongly encourage our customers to utilize it.” says CEO of KISS PR, Qamar Zaman.

The service will also offer White Label content and SEO services for China-based SEO, PR companies who want to offer service to their clients.

Interview with Qamar Zaman, CEO of Kiss PR

The company has been in operation for over two years, and Qamar Zaman, CEO of Kiss PR, believes that the service can help small businesses in China get their message out to a larger audience. Our goal is to provide a platform for small businesses to reach a wider audience, said Zaman.

Why China is important

Working with a local partner in the region can ensure that their needs are met using a local resident. There are only a handful of suppliers that currently provide these services. It's an excellent method to help Chinese companies reach potential consumers across the world.

This move will help Kiss PR serve its global customer base and increase its presence in the international market. We'll be establishing a presence in the Middle East and the UK.





