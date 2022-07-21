The Global Sodium Sulfite Market is expected to grow by $ 169.84 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.36% during the forecast period

New York, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sodium Sulfite Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293130/?utm_source=GNW

36% during the forecast period. Our report on the sodium sulfite market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by use of sodium sulfite in food packaging, rising demand for clean water, and growing demand for sodium sulfite in pulp and paper industry.

The sodium sulfite market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The sodium sulfite market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Food and beverages

• Cosmetics

• Pulp and paper

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing demand for sodium sulfite in China as one of the prime reasons driving the sodium sulfite market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for sodium sulfite as a reducing agent from chemical industry and rising demand for preservatives in packaged food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on sodium sulfite market covers the following areas:

• Sodium sulfite market sizing

• Sodium sulfite market forecast

• Sodium sulfite market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sodium sulfite market vendors that include Allan Chemical Corp., American Elements, BASF SE, Borden and Remington Corp., Ganga Chemicals, Grasim Industries Ltd., Hemani Industries Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Jay Dinesh Chemicals, Maoming Guangdi Chemical Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Nilkanth Organics, Solvay SA, The Chemours Co., and Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. Also, the sodium sulfite market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

