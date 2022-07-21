The Global Metal Cans Market is expected to grow by $ 7.59 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.64% during the forecast period

New York, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metal Cans Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293128/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the metal cans market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing consumption of functional beverages, high recyclability of metal cans, and preference for small-size and multi-pack packaging formats.

The metal cans market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The metal cans market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Food and beverages

• Chemical

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the modified metal can designs to improve quality and gain consumer attention as one of the prime reasons driving the metal cans market growth during the next few years. Also, increased demand for lightweight packing and an increase in consumer awareness about using non-carcinogenic materials in packaging will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the metal cans market covers the following areas:

• Metal cans market sizing

• Metal cans market forecast

• Metal cans market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading metal cans market vendors that include Allied Cans Ltd., Allstate Can Corp., Altana AG, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., Berlin Packaging LLC, CCL Container, CPMC Holdings Ltd., Crown Holdings Inc., DS Containers, Envases Group, Hindustan Tin Works Ltd., Independent Can Co., Kaira Can Co Ltd, LAGEEN Food Packaging Ltd., SHOWA DENKO K.K., Silgan Containers LLC, Sonoco Products Co., Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd., Trinity Holdings Ltd., and Visy. Also, the metal cans market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

