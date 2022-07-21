Principal Management Group of North Texas Promotes Kristen Russell To Regional Director

Richardson, TX, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Principal Management Group of North Texas (PMG North Texas), a leading provider of community management services throughout North Texas, is pleased to announce that Kristen Russell has been promoted to the position of branch vice president. In her new role, Ms. Russell will be responsible for leading strategy development, operational business activity management, and branch personnel supervision. She replaces John Miller, who recently accepted a transfer to Associa Principal Management Group of Houston.

Ms. Russell joined PMG North Texas in 2018 as a portfolio manager. In that role, she organized, implemented, and led client projects and initiatives. She joined the company’s senior leadership team in 2019 and has since played in a key role in growth and retention. She has also supported numerous additional projects, including growing the branch’s Associa OnCall maintenance division, re-organization of the team structure, and marketing campaigns. Ms. Russell previously worked in the hospitality industry, where she spent more than 10 years in front office leadership with a strong emphasis on customer relations, employee retention, and related policy implementation.

“John Miller has done an incredible job leading, building, and growing the PMG North Texas team throughout the past two year,” said Mark Southall, AMS®, CPM®, PCAM®, Principal Management Group of North Texas president. “Kristen Russell has done a wonderful job supporting him and we expect a seamless transition as both of these valued team members continue their respective careers with the company.”

