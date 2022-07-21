The Medical Transcription Market is expected to grow by $ 2.06 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.57% during the forecast period

New York, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Transcription Market in US 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293122/?utm_source=GNW

57% during the forecast period. Our report on the medical transcription market in the US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current country’s market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing need for automated medical transcripts, government initiatives supporting the adoption of health IT systems, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases.

The medical transcription market in the US analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The medical transcription market in the US is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospitals

• Physician groups and clinics



By Type

• Services

• Software



This study identifies the improvements in medical transcription with machine learning as one of the prime reasons driving the medical transcription market in the US growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of new speech recognition technologies and growing consolidation in the market will lead to sizable demand in the market.



Our report on the medical transcription market in the US covers the following areas:

• Medical transcription market in the US sizing

• Medical transcription market in the US forecast

• Medical transcription market in the US industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical transcription market in the US vendors that include 3M Co., Aquity LLC, Athreon, CBAY Transcription Inc., Crimson Interactive Pvt. Ltd., Dolbey, EHR Transcriptions Inc., Global Medical Transcription LLC, InSync Healthcare Solution, Managed Outsource Solutions, NextGen Healthcare Inc., Nuance Communications Inc., Scribetech UK Ltd., SmartMD, Sunrise Transcriptions Inc., TransDyne, vChart LLC, World Wide Dictation Service of New York Inc., ZyDoc Medical Transcription LLC, and Amazon.com Inc. Also, the medical transcription market in the US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

