The Global Solar Home Systems Market is expected to grow by $ 1.39 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period

4% during the forecast period. The report on the solar home systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the availability of favorable financing options, rising demand for energy, and favorable government support.

The solar home systems market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The solar home systems market is segmented as below:

By Type

• PAYG products

• Cash products



By Geographical Landscape

• Middle East and Africa

• APAC

• South America

• North America

• Europe



This study identifies the rising support from NGOs as one of the prime reasons driving the solar home systems market growth during the next few years. Also, rapid growth in the adoption of portable devices and rising demand for clean energy technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the solar home systems market covers the following areas:

• Solar home systems market sizing

• Solar home systems market forecast

• Solar home systems market industry analysis



This vendor analysis includes Bboxx Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., Cygni, First Solar Inc., Fosera Solarsystems GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hanwha Corp., JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., Kyocera Corp., Lumos Global BV, M KOPA, NIWA Solar, Offgridsun srl, ovSolar Power Co. Ltd., Phocos AG, Renewit Solar Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Sun King, SolarNow BV, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

