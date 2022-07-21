The Global Automotive Differential Gear Market is expected to grow by $ 4.85 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.07% during the forecast period

New York, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Differential Gear Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293117/?utm_source=GNW

07% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive differential gear market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in sales of SUVs, rising consumer preference for AWD and FWD vehicles, and increasing sales of luxury vehicles.

The automotive differential gear market analysis includes the vehicle type segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive differential gear market is segmented as below:

By Vehicle Type

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the development of hub motors as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive differential gear market growth during the next few years. Also, use of 3D printing in gears manufacturing and increased emphasis on alternative raw materials by manufacturers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive differential gear market covers the following areas:

• Automotive differential gear market sizing

• Automotive differential gear market forecast

• Automotive differential gear market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive differential gear market vendors that include American Axle an Manufacturing Holdings Inc., AmTech International, Bharat Gears Ltd., Circle Gear and Machine Company Inc., Dana Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, FA.TA. Ricambi S.p.A., Gear Motions Inc, GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., Linamar Corp., Midwest Truck and Auto Parts Inc., Neapco Holdings LLC, NER GROUP CO. LTD., Perfect Gears Pvt Ltd., RANDYS Worldwide Automotive Inc., Shinsho Corp., TAP Worldwide LLC, and Zhuzhou Gear Co. Ltd. Also, the automotive differential gear market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

